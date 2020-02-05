AI in Oil and Gas Market Analysis, Strategic Assessment, Trend Outlook and Bussiness Opportunities 2019-2025
AI in Oil and Gas Industry 2019
Description:-
In 2018, the global AI in Oil and Gas market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global AI in Oil and Gas status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the AI in Oil and Gas development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
IBM (US)
Intel (US)
Accenture (Republic of Ireland)
Google (US)
Microsoft (US)
Oracle (US)
Numenta (US)
Sentient technologies (US)
Inbenta (US)
General Vision (US)
Cisco (US)
FuGenX Technologies (US)
Infosys (India)
Hortonworks (US)
Royal Dutch Shell (Netherlands)
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Hardware
Software
Hybrid
Market segment by Application, split into
Upstream
Downstream
Midstream
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global AI in Oil and Gas status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the AI in Oil and Gas development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table Of Contents – Major Key Points
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global AI in Oil and Gas Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Hardware
1.4.3 Software
1.4.4 Hybrid
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global AI in Oil and Gas Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Upstream
1.5.3 Downstream
1.5.4 Midstream
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 AI in Oil and Gas Market Size
2.2 AI in Oil and Gas Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 AI in Oil and Gas Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 AI in Oil and Gas Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
…….
Continued……
