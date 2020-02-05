Air Suspension Market Analysis, 2019-2024

Air suspension is a type of vehicle suspension powered by an electric or engine-driven air pump or compressor. This compressor pumps the air into a flexible bellows, usually made from textile-reinforced rubber. The air pressure inflates the bellows, and raises the chassis from the axle.

Non-electronically controlled air suspension systems dominate the global market, in terms of both value and volume however, the electronically controlled air suspension systems segment is the fastest growing globally, in terms of both value and volume. This is owing to the electronically controlled air suspension systems are more advanced and comfort with less maintenance as compared with non-electronically controlled air suspension systems. Still, considering the complexity and the cost of these electronically controlled air suspension systems, their existing demand is limited to premium vehicles only.

In 2018, the global Air Suspension market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.This report focuses on the Air Suspension status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Air Suspension development in various regions.

Request a Sample copy of [email protected] https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/requestsample/526067

The key players covered in this study

Continental

Wabco

Firestone

ThyssenKrupp Bilstein

Hitachi

Dunlop

BWI Group

Accuair Suspension

Hendrickson

Mando

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Electronically Controlled Air Suspension System

Non-Electronically Controlled Air Suspension System

Browse Complete TOC with Tables and Figures index @

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/Global-Air-Suspension-Market-Research-Report-2019.html

Market segment by Application, split into

Passenger Cars

LCVs

Trucks

Buses

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Inquiry Before Buying a Sample copy of [email protected]

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/enquirybuy/526067

Contact Us: Mr. Jeet Jain, Sales Manager,

[email protected] ;

+1-240-284-8070, +44-20-3290-4151;

About us: – MarketResearchNest.com is the most comprehensive collection of market research products and services on the Web. We offer reports from almost all top publishers and update our collection on daily basis to provide you with instant online access to the world’s most complete and recent database of expert insights on World industries, organizations, products, and trends.