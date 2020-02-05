Aircraft Tires Market Survey and Forecast Report 2019

An aircraft tire is designed to withstand extremely heavy loads for short durations. The number of tires required for aircraft increases with the weight of the aircraft, as the weight of the airplane needs to be distributed more evenly. Aircraft tire tread patterns are designed to facilitate stability in high crosswind conditions, to channel water away to prevent hydroplaning, and for braking effect.

The classification of Aircraft Tire includes Bias Tire and Radial Tires. Bias Tire accounted for the largest share, about 64.65% of the overall Aircraft Tire market, based on type, in 2017.

The Asia Pacific is projected to lead the global market for fermenters in terms of growth rate. One of the factors for this is the increase in economic growth, rapid urbanization and more traffic demand. The growing middle-class population and high spending behavior drive the growth of the commercial aircraft and general aircraft market.

In 2018, the global Aircraft Tires market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.This report focuses on the Aircraft Tires status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Aircraft Tires development in various regions.

The key players covered in this study

Michelin

Goodyear

Bridgestone

Dunlop

Shuguang Rubber

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Radial Tire

Bias Tire

Market segment by Application, split into

Commercial Aircraft

General Aircraft

Military Aircraft

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

