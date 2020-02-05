Amino Silicone Oil is devoted to the basic ingredients of the textile softening agent. It has the best adsorption, compatibility and ease of emulsification. Using a mixer or homogenizer, amino silicone oil can easily be appropriate surfactant emulsified into a stable, transparent microemulsion. It can be used alone but also with other organic silicon or organic softener combined into a special softening agent for softening all kinds of textiles.

Fabric is the main application areas of silicone oil, which market share took up 81.98% in 2015. At present, Dow Corning plays an important role in the global amino silicone oil consumption, and it may keep the market position in the next few years. The price of amino silicone oil will not have a big change in the next few years. China and the United States accounted for the most of the market, which is the main producing countries and major consuming countries.

The global Amino Silicone Oil market is valued at 390 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 520 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% during 2019-2025. At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

This report focuses on Amino Silicone Oil volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Amino Silicone Oil market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Dow Corning

Wacker

Momentive

Shin-Etsu

Bluestar

KCC Basildon

ELKAY

ACC Silicones

Iota Silicone Oil

Runhe

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

0-0.3

0.3-0.6

0.6-1

Segment by Application

Fabric Softener

Paper Softener

Leather Slip Agent

