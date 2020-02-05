Amphibious Vehicle Industry Chain Research Report 2019
An amphibious vehicle (or simply amphibian), is a vehicle that is a means of transport, viable on land as well as on (or under) water.
Based on end user, The commercial segment is expected to witness high growth from 2018 to 2023, owing to the rising adoption of amphibious excavators for dredging purposes.
In 2018, the global Amphibious Vehicle market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.This report focuses on the Amphibious Vehicle status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Amphibious Vehicle development in various regions.
The key players covered in this study
- Bae Systems
- General Dynamics
- Lockheed Martin
- Rheinmetall
- SAIC
- GHL
- Norinco International
- Textron Systems
- Renault Trucks Defense
- Kurganmashzavod
- KBTM JSC
- Hanjin Heavy Industries and Construction
- Hitachi
- Wilco Manufacturing
- Wetland Equipment
- Eik Engineering
- Marsh Buggies
- TSBC Engineering
- Ultratrex Machinery
- Lemac
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
- Screw propeller propulsion
- Water jet propulsion
- Track-based propulsion
- Others
Market segment by Application, split into
- Defense
- Commercial
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
