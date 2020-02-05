Antimony Market Growing At A Cagr Of 6.0% During 2019-2025

Antimony is a metal which occurs naturally in the earth’s crust. The product is mostly sold commercially as metal ingots. They are widely used in the field of fire retardant, lead batteries & bead alloys, chemicals, ceramics & glass industry. Antimony is a “strategic metal” affected by some factors, such as scarcity, production concentration, reserve base distribution and governance. Chinese dominate the Antimony world supply. First, China has had huge reserves of clean stibnite ore primarily in Hunan Province. Second, they have dominated the metallurgy of antimony.

About consumption market, China, North America and Europe are the main consumption region, which China is the largest consumption region holding about 49.26%globle share in 2015.And North America is the second-largest region-wise market followed by Europe. At present, the major manufacturers of Antimony are concentrated in Hunan Gold Group, Hsikwang Shan Twinking Star, Dongfeng, Hechi Nanfang Non-ferrous Metals Group and GeoProMining.

Antimony downstream is wide, the major fields are fire retardant, lead batteries & lead alloys, chemicals and ceramics & glass, etc. In recent years, fire retardant industry has developed rapidly. Increasing demand for fire retardant is expected to drive the demand of the antimony market, which represents about 56.37% in 2015.The industry is affected by the economy and policy, so it’s important to put an eye to economy indexes and leader’s prefer. With the global economic recovery, more and more people pay attention to rising environment standards, especially in China.

The global Antimony market is valued at 770 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 1230 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.0% during 2019-2025. At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

This report focuses on Antimony volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Antimony market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Hunan Gold Group

Dongfeng

GeoProMining

China-Tin Group

Huachang Group

Mandalay Resources

Geodex Minerals

Stibium Resources

Muli Antimony Industry

Kazzinc

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Sb99.90

Sb99.85

Sb99.65

Sb99.50

Segment by Application

Fire Retardant

Lead Batteries & Lead Alloys

Chemicals

Ceramics & Glass

