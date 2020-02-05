API Management Market Comprehensive Analysis 2019 | By Key Companies : Akana, Apiary, CA Technologies, Dell Boomi, Google, IBM, Microsoft, Axway, MuleSoft, Nexright, Oracle, Red Hat, Sensedia, SnapLogic, And Others
API Management Market research report is a meticulous investigation of current scenario of the market, which covers several market dynamics. It is a professional and a detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments and geographical analysis. This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. This API Management Market Report cover strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.
Global API Management Market was valued at USD 708.8 million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 2,495.6 million in 2025, growing at a healthy CAGR of 35.9% for the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.
Product Launch:
- In July, Microsoft (U.S.) announced the launch of Azure API Management (APIM) integration with Azure Application Insights (AI). This feature will allow customers to add APIM telemetry to AI and use AI’s rich set of capabilities to monitor and troubleshoot their APIs.
- In March, Microsoft (U.S.) launched a new service Custom Vision service under Azure Portal. This is used as cloud-hosted APIs that which ensures developers to add AI capabilities for vision, speech, language, knowledge and search.
- In March, International Business Machines Corp. launched IBM API Connect in order to integrate API directly from SwaggerHub, this solution will help in securing and providing stability and enhancing performance.
- In October, International Business Machines Corp. sponsored application programming interface (API) conferences in the world, the company’s primary initiative was to provide the opportunity for professional to solve real business problems.
Market Key Competitors:
Some of the prominent participants operating in this market are:-
- Axway,
- Palo Alto Research Center Incorporated,
- Microsoft,
- Rogue Wave Software, Inc., SAP SE, Oracle,
- Red Hat, Inc.,
- CA Technologies, Inc.,
- Fiorano Software and Affiliates,
- Software AG,
- Boomi, Inc.,
- International Business Machines Corp.,
- Nexright, SnapLogic,
- TYK Technologies,
- digitalML,
- Mashape Inc.,
- Mulesoft, Inc.,
- Sensedia,
- Tibco Software, Inc.,
- WSO2, Inc.,
- Amazon Web Services Inc.,
- and others.
Competitive Landscape:
The global API management market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of API management market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
In 2017:- Oracle acquired Apiary, an API management start-up company. This acquisition expanded Oracle solutions for customers and third-parties to build design and govern APIs. The solutions Apiary was added in portfolio of Oracle and also offers integrated API solutions.
Market Research Methodology Use:
Primary Respondents: OEMs, Manufacturers, Engineers, Industrial Professionals.
Industry Participants: CEO’s, V.P.’s, Marketing/Product Managers, Market Intelligence Managers and, National Sales Managers
Market Drivers:
- Emerging demand for private and public APIs
- Rising popularity of web APIs
- Rapid growth in number of mobile device users
Market Restraint:
- Security Issues in APIs
Market Segmentation:
Solution:
- API Portal
- Security
- Monetization
- API Gateway
- API Analytics
- Administration
Service:
- Training Consulting
- Support Maintenance
- Integration
Deployment Type:
- On-Premises
- Cloud
Industry Vertical:
- BFSI
- IT Telecom
- Government
- Healthcare
- Retail Consumer Goods
- Manufacturing
- Others
Geography:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Middle East & Africa
Note: If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.
