API Management Market Comprehensive Analysis 2019 | By Key Companies : Akana, Apiary, CA Technologies, Dell Boomi, Google, IBM, Microsoft, Axway, MuleSoft, Nexright, Oracle, Red Hat, Sensedia, SnapLogic, And Others

API Management Market research report is a meticulous investigation of current scenario of the market, which covers several market dynamics. It is a professional and a detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments and geographical analysis. This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. This API Management Market Report cover strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

Get Free Sample [email protected] https://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-api-management-market

Global API Management Market was valued at USD 708.8 million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 2,495.6 million in 2025, growing at a healthy CAGR of 35.9% for the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Product Launch:

In July, Microsoft (U.S.) announced the launch of Azure API Management (APIM) integration with Azure Application Insights (AI). This feature will allow customers to add APIM telemetry to AI and use AI’s rich set of capabilities to monitor and troubleshoot their APIs.

In March, Microsoft (U.S.) launched a new service Custom Vision service under Azure Portal. This is used as cloud-hosted APIs that which ensures developers to add AI capabilities for vision, speech, language, knowledge and search.

In March, International Business Machines Corp. launched IBM API Connect in order to integrate API directly from SwaggerHub, this solution will help in securing and providing stability and enhancing performance.

In October, International Business Machines Corp. sponsored application programming interface (API) conferences in the world, the company’s primary initiative was to provide the opportunity for professional to solve real business problems.

Speak To Industry Experts, Request For Details [email protected] https://databridgemarketresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/?dbmr=global-api-management-market

Market Key Competitors:

Some of the prominent participants operating in this market are:-

Axway,

Palo Alto Research Center Incorporated,

Microsoft,

Rogue Wave Software, Inc., SAP SE, Oracle,

Red Hat, Inc.,

CA Technologies, Inc.,

Fiorano Software and Affiliates,

Software AG,

Boomi, Inc.,

International Business Machines Corp.,

Nexright, SnapLogic,

TYK Technologies,

digitalML,

Mashape Inc.,

Mulesoft, Inc.,

Sensedia,

Tibco Software, Inc.,

WSO2, Inc.,

Amazon Web Services Inc.,

and others.

Competitive Landscape:

The global API management market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of API management market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

In 2017:- Oracle acquired Apiary, an API management start-up company. This acquisition expanded Oracle solutions for customers and third-parties to build design and govern APIs. The solutions Apiary was added in portfolio of Oracle and also offers integrated API solutions.

Table of Content

Chapter. Introduction

Report description and scope

Research scope

Research met Market research process

Market research methodology

Chapter: Porter’s five forces analysis

Bargaining power of suppliers

Bargaining power of buyers

Threat from new entrants

Threat from new substitutes

Degree of competition

Market attractiveness analysis

Market attractiveness analysis, by product type segment

Market attractiveness analysis, by type of segment

Market attractiveness analysis, by end user segment

Chapter: Global API Management Market – Competitive Landscape

Company Market Share Analysis

Global API Management market: company market share, 2016

Strategic Development

Acquisitions & Mergers

New Therapy Launch

Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

Research and Development, Therapy and Regional Expansion

Chapter: INDUSTRY ANALYSIS

Value Chain Analysis

Technology Roadmap

Market Attractiveness Analysis

Chapter: Market Dynamics

Introduction

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities

Market Trends

Chapter: Major Application Analysis

Major Application Market Share

Major Down Stream Customers Analysis

Others Global

Chapter: New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis:

New Project SWOT Analysis

New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis

Toc continued…!

For Full Toc Visit @ https://databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-api-management-market

Market Research Methodology Use:

Primary Respondents: OEMs, Manufacturers, Engineers, Industrial Professionals.

Industry Participants: CEO’s, V.P.’s, Marketing/Product Managers, Market Intelligence Managers and, National Sales Managers

Market Drivers:

Emerging demand for private and public APIs

Rising popularity of web APIs

Rapid growth in number of mobile device users

Market Restraint:

Security Issues in APIs

Market Segmentation:

Solution:

API Portal

Security

Monetization

API Gateway

API Analytics

Administration

Service:

Training Consulting

Support Maintenance

Integration

Deployment Type:

On-Premises

Cloud

Industry Vertical:

BFSI

IT Telecom

Government

Healthcare

Retail Consumer Goods

Manufacturing

Others

Geography:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Note: If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Make an Inquiry for Discount On this [email protected] https://databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-api-management-market

About Data Bridge Market Research:

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

Tel: +1-888-387-2818

Email: [email protected]