Artificial Intelligence Service Market 2019 SWOT Analysis by Players: International Business Machines, SAP, Google, Amazon, Salesforce

Verticals in the AI as a service market include Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), healthcare and life sciences, retail, telecommunications, government and defense, manufacturing, energy, and others (Education, Agriculture, Transportation, and Media and Entertainment). AI as a service helps various verticals easily integrate AI capabilities with their business applications. Moreover, by leveraging the benefits of AI as a service, verticals can focus more on the enhancement of their business processes and formulation of growth strategies, rather than worrying about costs related to the purchase and maintenance of AI-powered platforms and tools.

This report focuses on the global Artificial Intelligence Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

The growing demand for AI-powered services in the form of Application Programming Interface (API) and Software Development Kit (SDK) and increasing number of innovative startups are some of the major factors that are driving the growth of the AI as a service market. The demand for intelligent business processes is growing across verticals to enhance the overall experience that is delivered to their customers.

The "Artificial Intelligence Service Market Research 2019" gives a clear understanding of the current market situation which includes of antique and projected upcoming market size based on technological growth, value and volume, projecting cost-effective and leading fundamentals in the Artificial Intelligence Service market. Artificial Intelligence Service industry report is to recognize, explain and forecast the global Artificial Intelligence Service industry based on various aspects such as explanation, application, organization size, distribution mode and region.

The key players covered in this study

International Business Machines

SAP

Google

Amazon

Salesforce

Intel

Baidu

Fair Isaac Corporation(FICO)

SAS Institute(US)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Software Tools

Services

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Telecommunications and IT

Retail and E-Commerce

Government and Defense

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Energy and Utilities

Construction and Engineering

Others

Global Artificial Intelligence Service Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025 presents an in-depth assessment of the Artificial Intelligence Service industry including enabling technologies, deployment models, market drivers, key trends, standardization, regulatory landscape, challenges, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Artificial Intelligence Service Market investments from 2018 till 2025.

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Artificial Intelligence Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Artificial Intelligence Service development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

