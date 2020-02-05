Asparagus Industry Market Opportunities, Analysis & Forecasts, 2019–2025

Asparagus is a spring vegetable, a flowering perennial plant species in the genus Asparagus. It was once classified in the lily family, like the related Allium species, onions and garlic, but the Liliaceae have been split and the onion-like plants are now in the family Amaryllidaceous and Asparagus in the Asparagaceae. Sources differ as to the native range of Asparagus officinalis, but generally include most of Europe and western temperate Asia. It is widely cultivated as a vegetable crop.

The consumption is 245 K MT in 2017, Northeast is the largest consumption region and market share is 39.23%, the south is the smallest region and the market share is 18%.

The price has been declining continuously; the average price is about 2124 USD Per MT in 2017. The gross margin has the similar trend with the price. The gross margin is about 17.58% in 2017.

The global Asparagus market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Asparagus volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Asparagus market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

