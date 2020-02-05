Athletic Footwear Market 2019–2025 : Global Growth Drivers, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecasts
Athletic Footwear Industry 2019
Description:-
Athletic Footwear is designed and manufactured according to the sports characteristics of the people to participate in. The soles of the Athletic Footwear are different with the ordinary shoes, which can play a buffer role to prevent the injuring. Therefore, the performance of Athletic Footwear soles and uppers material determines the ability of its injury prevention. In the production of the Athletic Footwear, raw materials, production processes have determined the quality of Athletic Footwear.
As global overall economic downward trend in the past few years, and international economic situation is complicated, in the next few years there will be many uncertainties, and coupled with Athletic Footwear industry in continuous demand growth on the market in the past few years, more and more companies enter into Athletic Footwear industry, the current demand for Athletic Footwear product is relatively low, lack of demand, excess supply. Low quality Athletic Footwear products on the market do not sell well; Athletic Footwear’s price is lower than past years. The signal of market price change indicates the trend in the Athletic Footwear industry, low-end product has excess capacity, high-end product is in short supply.
This report studies the global market size of Athletic Footwear in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Athletic Footwear in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Athletic Footwear market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Athletic Footwear market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
NIKE
Adidas Group
Puma
New Balance
Asics
Skecher
K-Swiss
MIZUNO
KAPPA
Merrell
Vibram
LI-NING
ANTA
XTEP
361°
PEAK
Market size by Product
Football Athletic Footwear
Basketball Athletic Footwear
Other Athletic Footwear
Market size by End User
Professional Athletic Footwear
Amateur Athletic Footwear
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Table Of Contents – Major Key Points
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Athletic Footwear Product
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Athletic Footwear Market Size Growth Rate by Product
1.4.2 Football Athletic Footwear
1.4.3 Basketball Athletic Footwear
1.4.4 Other Athletic Footwear
1.5 Market by End User
1.5.1 Global Athletic Footwear Market Size Growth Rate by End User
1.5.2 Professional Athletic Footwear
1.5.3 Amateur Athletic Footwear
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Athletic Footwear Market Size
2.1.1 Global Athletic Footwear Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Athletic Footwear Sales 2014-2025
2.2 Athletic Footwear Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Athletic Footwear Sales by Regions
2.2.2 Global Athletic Footwear Revenue by Regions
…….
11 Company Profiles
11.1 NIKE
11.1.1 NIKE Company Details
11.1.2 Company Business Overview
11.1.3 NIKE Athletic Footwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.1.4 NIKE Athletic Footwear Products Offered
11.1.5 NIKE Recent Development
11.2 Adidas Group
11.2.1 Adidas Group Company Details
11.2.2 Company Business Overview
11.2.3 Adidas Group Athletic Footwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.2.4 Adidas Group Athletic Footwear Products Offered
11.2.5 Adidas Group Recent Development
11.3 Puma
11.3.1 Puma Company Details
11.3.2 Company Business Overview
11.3.3 Puma Athletic Footwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.3.4 Puma Athletic Footwear Products Offered
11.3.5 Puma Recent Development
11.4 New Balance
11.4.1 New Balance Company Details
11.4.2 Company Business Overview
11.4.3 New Balance Athletic Footwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.4.4 New Balance Athletic Footwear Products Offered
11.4.5 New Balance Recent Development
11.5 Asics
11.5.1 Asics Company Details
11.5.2 Company Business Overview
11.5.3 Asics Athletic Footwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.5.4 Asics Athletic Footwear Products Offered
11.5.5 Asics Recent Development
Continued……
