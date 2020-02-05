Automated Microscopy Market – Rising Demand for Affordable Renewable Rnergy Sources Propel Growth

The top three players leading the global automated microscopy market are Olympus Corporation, Nikon Corporation, and Leica Microsystems. Collectively these companies held a share or 75% in the overall market in 2015. The oligopolistic market is likely to witness tremendous product innovation through result-oriented research and development activities and mergers and acquisitions. Several players are also expected to focus on expanding their business to emerging economies as the spending capacities in these nations is on the rise.

The increasing investments in nanotechnology have boosted the demand for advanced and high-resolution microscopes as they crucial for studying materials at molecular, macromolecular, and atomic level. The widening applications of material sciences, life sciences, and semiconductor are all expected to augment the demand for automated microscopes in the coming years.

The increasing importance of research and development activities and usage of advanced microscopes by the precision manufacturing industries are also expected to boost the global market. The emergence of the semiconductor industry in several developing nations is also projected to benefit the global market in the coming years.

Automated Microscopy devices, electromechanically determines and adjusts the correct wavelength, required focus, light shutter control, stage control, and illumination source for imaging live-cell. Automated microscopy accessories and components enable the investigator or the user to automate live-cell image procurement and are particularly useful for experimentations such as time-lapse that ranges in period intervals from milliseconds to hundreds or tens of minutes.

A wide variety of aftermarket secondary components, such as microprocessor-controlled filter changers, electromechanical shutters, axial focus control mechanisms and motorized stages mechanisms can be retrofitted to a research grade microscope.

Request Exclusive Sample of this Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=7153

The major drivers driving the global automated microscopy market includes ongoing miniaturization in semiconductor and electronics industry, developments in nanotechnology and rising demand for affordable renewable energy sources. Increasing global focus on research and development for application areas such as nanotechnology, material science and semiconductor industry would enhance the adoption rate of advanced microscopes such as automated electron and scanning probe microscopes. These microscopes offer image resolution as high as 0.1 nm, which is essentially required by these precision manufacturing industries.

Moreover, scanning probe microscopes, which are not dependent on the wavelength of light source for magnification are suitable in liquid and gas environment and can view both conductor and insulator specimens.