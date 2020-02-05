AUTOMATIC TIRE INFLATION SYSTEM MARKET 2018 GLOBAL KEY PLAYERS, TRENDS, SHARE, INDUSTRY SIZE, SEGMENTATION, OPPORTUNITIES, FORECAST TO 2023

Automatic tire inflation systems (ATIS) work to overcome one or more of the causes of tire underinflation by monitoring tire inflation pressure relative to a pre-set target and re-inflating tires whenever the detected pressure is below the target level. The tire inflation system not only increases vehicle mobility and reliability when moving, it also helps to ensure that a need for vehicle recoveries is avoided as far as possible. It also prevents unnecessary damage to fields. Moreover, simple adjustments to correct the air pressure ultimately reduce tire wear.

On the basis of type, the automatic tire inflation system market is segmented into tractors, trucks, trailers, and others. The trucks segment is expected to account for the larger share of the global market in 2017.

End-users, included in this market are military, commercial, agriculture usage. The military application account for the largest share of the global market in 2017.

Based on regions, the global automatic tire inflation system market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. North America is expected to maintain the leading share during the forecast period.

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Automatic Tire Inflation System will register a 9.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 2660 million by 2023, from US$ 1580 million in 2017.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Automatic Tire Inflation System market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions.

To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Tractors

Trucks

Trailers

Others

Segmentation by application:

Military

Commercial

Agriculture

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

PSI

Dana Limited

Hendrickson (Boler Company)

Nexter Group (KNDS Group)

STEMCO (EnPro Industries)

Tire Pressure Control International

Aperia Technologies

Pressure Guard

PTG (Michelin)

TELEFLOW (Michelin)

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Automatic Tire Inflation System consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Automatic Tire Inflation System market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Automatic Tire Inflation System manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Automatic Tire Inflation System with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Automatic Tire Inflation System submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

2018-2023 Global Automatic Tire Inflation System Consumption Market Report

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Automatic Tire Inflation System Consumption 2013-2023

2.1.2 Automatic Tire Inflation System Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Automatic Tire Inflation System Segment by Type

2.2.1 Tractors

2.2.2 Trucks

2.2.3 Trailers

2.2.4 Others

2.3 Automatic Tire Inflation System Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Automatic Tire Inflation System Consumption Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.3.2 Global Automatic Tire Inflation System Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.3.3 Global Automatic Tire Inflation System Sale Price by Type (2013-2018)

2.4 Automatic Tire Inflation System Segment by Application

2.4.1 Military

2.4.2 Commercial

2.4.3 Agriculture

2.5 Automatic Tire Inflation System Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Automatic Tire Inflation System Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

2.5.2 Global Automatic Tire Inflation System Value and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

2.5.3 Global Automatic Tire Inflation System Sale Price by Application (2013-2018)

3 Global Automatic Tire Inflation System by Players

3.1 Global Automatic Tire Inflation System Sales Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Automatic Tire Inflation System Sales by Players (2016-2018)

3.1.2 Global Automatic Tire Inflation System Sales Market Share by Players (2016-2018)

3.2 Global Automatic Tire Inflation System Revenue Market Share by Players

3.2.1 Global Automatic Tire Inflation System Revenue by Players (2016-2018)

3.2.2 Global Automatic Tire Inflation System Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2018)

3.3 Global Automatic Tire Inflation System Sale Price by Players

3.4 Global Automatic Tire Inflation System Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players

3.4.1 Global Automatic Tire Inflation System Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Players

3.4.2 Players Automatic Tire Inflation System Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Automatic Tire Inflation System by Regions

4.1 Automatic Tire Inflation System by Regions

4.1.1 Global Automatic Tire Inflation System Consumption by Regions

4.1.2 Global Automatic Tire Inflation System Value by Regions

4.2 Americas Automatic Tire Inflation System Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Automatic Tire Inflation System Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Automatic Tire Inflation System Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Automatic Tire Inflation System Consumption Growth

………………

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 PSI

12.1.1 Company Details

12.1.2 Automatic Tire Inflation System Product Offered

12.1.3 PSI Automatic Tire Inflation System Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 PSI News

12.2 Dana Limited

12.2.1 Company Details

12.2.2 Automatic Tire Inflation System Product Offered

12.2.3 Dana Limited Automatic Tire Inflation System Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 Dana Limited News

12.3 Hendrickson (Boler Company)

12.3.1 Company Details

12.3.2 Automatic Tire Inflation System Product Offered

12.3.3 Hendrickson (Boler Company) Automatic Tire Inflation System Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 Hendrickson (Boler Company) News

12.4 Nexter Group (KNDS Group)

12.4.1 Company Details

12.4.2 Automatic Tire Inflation System Product Offered

12.4.3 Nexter Group (KNDS Group) Automatic Tire Inflation System Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)

12.4.4 Main Business Overview

12.4.5 Nexter Group (KNDS Group) News

12.5 STEMCO (EnPro Industries)

12.5.1 Company Details

12.5.2 Automatic Tire Inflation System Product Offered

12.5.3 STEMCO (EnPro Industries) Automatic Tire Inflation System Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)

12.5.4 Main Business Overview

12.5.5 STEMCO (EnPro Industries) News

12.6 Tire Pressure Control International

12.6.1 Company Details

12.6.2 Automatic Tire Inflation System Product Offered

12.6.3 Tire Pressure Control International Automatic Tire Inflation System Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)

12.6.4 Main Business Overview

12.6.5 Tire Pressure Control International News

12.7 Aperia Technologies

12.7.1 Company Details

12.7.2 Automatic Tire Inflation System Product Offered

12.7.3 Aperia Technologies Automatic Tire Inflation System Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)

12.7.4 Main Business Overview

12.7.5 Aperia Technologies News

12.8 Pressure Guard

12.8.1 Company Details

12.8.2 Automatic Tire Inflation System Product Offered

12.8.3 Pressure Guard Automatic Tire Inflation System Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)

12.8.4 Main Business Overview

12.8.5 Pressure Guard News

12.9 PTG (Michelin)

12.9.1 Company Details

12.9.2 Automatic Tire Inflation System Product Offered

12.9.3 PTG (Michelin) Automatic Tire Inflation System Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)

12.9.4 Main Business Overview

12.9.5 PTG (Michelin) News

12.10 TELEFLOW (Michelin)

12.10.1 Company Details

12.10.2 Automatic Tire Inflation System Product Offered

12.10.3 TELEFLOW (Michelin) Automatic Tire Inflation System Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)

12.10.4 Main Business Overview

12.10.5 TELEFLOW (Michelin) News

……Continued

