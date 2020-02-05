Automotive Actuators Market Share and Growth 2019

An actuator is a part of an electronic control system, which helps in controlling a mechanism or a system by converting the electrical energy into torque. An actuator requires an energy source to function, which can be current, pneumatic pressure, or hydraulic fluid pressure. In engine control systems, the air flaps are controlled by actuators for power optimization. They regulate the idle speed and measure the fuel for optimal combustion. Actuators are also used for other operations, such as to lock and unlock doors, to control boot lids, storage compartments, engine bonnets, and fuel filler flaps.

The Asia-Pacific market is estimated to dominate the automotive actuators market, by volume, in 2018.

In 2018, the global Automotive Actuators market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.This report focuses on the Automotive Actuators status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Automotive Actuators development in various regions.

The key players covered in this study

Continental (Germany)

Bosch (Germany)

Denso (Japan)

Hitachi (Japan)

Mahle (Germany)

Valeo (France)

Mitsubishi Electric (Japan)

Magna International (Canada)

Aisin Seiki (Japan)

Eaton (USA)

Schaeffler (Germany)

Murata Manufacturing (Japan)

Freudenberg (Germany)

Magneti Marelli (Italy)

HELLA (Germany)

Knorr-Bremse (Germany)

Toyoda Gosei (Japan)

NTN (Japan)

NOK (Japan)

CIE Automotive (Spain)

Rheinmetall Automotive (Germany)

Johnson Electric (China)

Inteva Products (USA)

Dongfeng Motor Parts and Components Group (China)

Aisan Industry (Japan)

Hyundai Kefico (Korea)

DURA Automotive Systems (USA)

Eagle Industry (Japan)

Imasen Electric Industrial (Japan)

Mikuni (Japan)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Wastegate Actuator

VGT Actuator

Throttle Actuator

Brake Actuator

EGR Actuator

Power Seat Actuator

Grille Shutter Actuator

HVAC Actuator

Headlamp Actuator

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Engine

Body Control and Interior

Exterior

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

