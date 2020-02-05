Automotive Bearing Market 2019 Industry Growth with CAGR in Forecast-2024

Bearings are crucial machine elements that constrain relative motions to the desired linear or rotational motion and reduce friction between the moving parts. Bearings are used for a variety of automotive applications that include wheel hub, interior, engine, and transmission system.

In the coming years, the demands for automotive bearings are estimated to be on rise in the countries of Asia-Pacific, mainly in China, India, and Japan. Moreover, with 1/3rd of the world population in countries of China and India, the demand for vehicles, especially passenger cars and two-wheelers are also on the rise, which in turn increases the demand for automotive bearings in these countries.

In 2018, the global Automotive Bearing market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.This report focuses on the Automotive Bearing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Automotive Bearing development in various regions.

The key players covered in this study

Timken

Svenska Kullagerfabriken

Schaeffler

RKB Bearings

RBC Bearings

ORS Bearings

NTN

NSK

Nachi Fujikoshi

Minebea

Jtekt

CW Bearing

CandU Bearing

Iljin Bearing

Wafangdian Bearing

SNL Bearings Ltd.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Ball bearing

Roller bearing

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

PC

LCV

HCV

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

