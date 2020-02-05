Automotive Brake Booster Market Research Report 2019-2025 Market – Growth Opportunities & Scenario, 2019-2025

The brake booster is designed to create a greater braking force from minimum pedal effort, using a difference in atmospheric pressure and the engine’s manifold vacuum. It increases the pedal force 2 to 4 times depending on the size of the diaphragm. The brake booster is located between the brake pedal and the master cylinder.

The Automotive Brake Booster mainly includes single diaphragm booster and dual diaphragm booster. The single diaphragm booster occupies most part of the production. The main production base is located in China, so China is the largest production region in the world.

Currently, almost all automobiles need automotive brake booster, and the size of the market for passenger cars grew rapidly, and passenger cars has a higher frequency parts replacement, so both in OEM and after-market, the automotive brake booster used in passenger cars has growth driving factor. So the demand has a stable growth rate. The global sales of automotive brake booster in 2015 have been over 89 Million Units; the gross margin was 19.49%.

The global Automotive Brake Booster market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Automotive Brake Booster volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automotive Brake Booster market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Aisin Seiki

Hyundai Mobis

Continnetal

TRW

Mando

Bosch

HUAYU

Nissin Kogyo

Hitachi

Dongguang Aowei

Wanxiang

Segment by Type

Single Diaphragm Booster

Dual Diaphragm Booster

Other

Segment by Application

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Strategic Points Covered in TOC:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product scope, market risk, market overview, and market opportunities of the global market

Chapter 2: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the global market which consists of its revenue, sales, and price of the products

Chapter 3: Displaying the competitive nature among key manufacturers, with market share, revenue, and sales

Chapter 4: Presenting global market by regions, market share and with revenue and sales for the projected period

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions

