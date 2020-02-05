Automotive Chassis Market Till 2024 | Industry Outlook Analysis Report

A chassis is an important part of an automobile and provides the necessary strength to support the components and payloads placed upon it. It is also known as the backbone of a vehicle because all the major components like engine, tires, axle assemblies, brakes, and steering are placed on the chassis. The chassis without the auto components attached to it is known as an automotive frame. A frame is a supporting component of an automobile vehicle.

With regulations to make vehicle more environment friendly and the rapid adoption of electric vehicles, aluminum alloy-induced chassis system is to gain strong affinity from automotive OEMs. And during the forecast period, aluminum will gain larger market share in comparison to other raw materials for manufacturing of chassis systems.

In 2018, the global Automotive Chassis market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.This report focuses on the Automotive Chassis status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Automotive Chassis development in various regions.

The key players covered in this study

Benteler

Schaeffler

Magna International

ZF Group

Aisin Seiki

American Axle and Manufacturing

Tower International

Kalyani Group (Bharat Forge)

KLT

Surin Automotive.

ALF ENGINEERING

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

By Chassis Type

Backbone Chassis

Ladder Chassis

Monocoque Chassis

Modular Chassis

By Material

High Strength Steel

Aluminum Alloy

Mild Steel

Market segment by Application, split into

Passenger Car

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

