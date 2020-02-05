Automotive Chassis Market Till 2024 | Industry Outlook Analysis Report
A chassis is an important part of an automobile and provides the necessary strength to support the components and payloads placed upon it. It is also known as the backbone of a vehicle because all the major components like engine, tires, axle assemblies, brakes, and steering are placed on the chassis. The chassis without the auto components attached to it is known as an automotive frame. A frame is a supporting component of an automobile vehicle.
With regulations to make vehicle more environment friendly and the rapid adoption of electric vehicles, aluminum alloy-induced chassis system is to gain strong affinity from automotive OEMs. And during the forecast period, aluminum will gain larger market share in comparison to other raw materials for manufacturing of chassis systems.
In 2018, the global Automotive Chassis market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.This report focuses on the Automotive Chassis status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Automotive Chassis development in various regions.
The key players covered in this study
- Benteler
- Schaeffler
- Magna International
- ZF Group
- Aisin Seiki
- American Axle and Manufacturing
- Tower International
- Kalyani Group (Bharat Forge)
- KLT
- Surin Automotive.
- ALF ENGINEERING
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
By Chassis Type
- Backbone Chassis
- Ladder Chassis
- Monocoque Chassis
- Modular Chassis
By Material
- High Strength Steel
- Aluminum Alloy
- Mild Steel
Market segment by Application, split into
- Passenger Car
- Light Commercial Vehicle
- Heavy Commercial Vehicle
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
