Automotive Door Handle Sensors Market by Type, Application, and Geography – Trends & Forecasts to 2025

Automotive door handle sensors is a sealed module integrating various keyless access functions into a door handle. A keyless vehicle access control system is a fully automated system comprising of an electronic locking feature which secures access to the vehicle electronically and substitutes the conventional mechanical key. This system works on a number of low frequency transmitting antennae placed outside as well as inside the vehicle.

In 2017, the Button Type sales were 137 M units and the market share was 88%, and it will be 325 and 86% in 2025, with a Growth Rate 8% from 2017 to 2025. In 2017, the Induction Type production was 24 and the market share was 12%, and it will be 53 and 14% in 2025, with a Growth Rate 11% from 2017 to 2025

Of the various regional markets, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa offer promising potential in the global Automotive Door Handles market. Asia-Pacific is witnessing significant economic growth due to the boom in automotive industry in various countries such as India and China.

The global Automotive Door Handle Sensors market is valued at 810 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 1340 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Automotive Door Handle Sensors volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automotive Door Handle Sensors market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Continental

Aisin Seiki

Huf-group

U-Shin

ITW Automotive

Hella

Omron

Segment by Type

Button Type

Induction Type

Segment by Application

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

