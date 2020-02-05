Automotive Door Handle Sensors Market by Type, Application, and Geography – Trends & Forecasts to 2025
Automotive door handle sensors is a sealed module integrating various keyless access functions into a door handle. A keyless vehicle access control system is a fully automated system comprising of an electronic locking feature which secures access to the vehicle electronically and substitutes the conventional mechanical key. This system works on a number of low frequency transmitting antennae placed outside as well as inside the vehicle.
In 2017, the Button Type sales were 137 M units and the market share was 88%, and it will be 325 and 86% in 2025, with a Growth Rate 8% from 2017 to 2025. In 2017, the Induction Type production was 24 and the market share was 12%, and it will be 53 and 14% in 2025, with a Growth Rate 11% from 2017 to 2025
Of the various regional markets, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa offer promising potential in the global Automotive Door Handles market. Asia-Pacific is witnessing significant economic growth due to the boom in automotive industry in various countries such as India and China.
The global Automotive Door Handle Sensors market is valued at 810 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 1340 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Automotive Door Handle Sensors volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automotive Door Handle Sensors market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Continental
Aisin Seiki
Huf-group
U-Shin
ITW Automotive
Hella
Omron
Segment by Type
Button Type
Induction Type
Segment by Application
Passenger Cars
Commercial Vehicles
Strategic Points Covered in TOC:
Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product scope, market risk, market overview, and market opportunities of the global market
Chapter 2: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the global market which consists of its revenue, sales, and price of the products
Chapter 3: Displaying the competitive nature among key manufacturers, with market share, revenue, and sales
Chapter 4: Presenting global market by regions, market share and with revenue and sales for the projected period
Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions
