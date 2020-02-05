Automotive Fastener Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players Analysis, Sales, Supply, Demand and Forecast to 2025
This report studies the global Automotive Fastener market status and forecast, categorizes the global Automotive Fastener market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, India and other regions (Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa)
Automobile fasteners are parts that can act as fasteners
Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the automotive fastener industry, include the development of light weight material fasteners and introduction of self-contained in-die fasteners.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
Stanley Engineered Fastening
Illinois Tools Work Inc
Sundarm Fasteners
Bulten AB
Trifast
Koninklijke Nedschroef Holding B.V
Penn Engineering & Manufacturingoration
Phillips Screw
Rocknel Fastener
Precision Castparts
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
United States
EU
China
Japan
South Korea
India
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Iron
Nickel
Brass
Stainless Steel
Aluminum
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
Passenger Car
Commercial Vehicle
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
Global Automotive Fastener Market Research Report 2018
1 Automotive Fastener Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Automotive Fastener
1.2 Automotive Fastener Segment by Type (Product Category)
1.2.1 Global Automotive Fastener Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)
1.2.2 Global Automotive Fastener Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017
1.2.3 Iron
1.2.4 Nickel
1.2.5 Brass
1.2.6 Stainless Steel
1.2.7 Aluminum
1.3 Global Automotive Fastener Segment by Application
1.3.1 Automotive Fastener Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)
1.3.2 Passenger Car
1.3.3 Commercial Vehicle
1.4 Global Automotive Fastener Market by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.1 Global Automotive Fastener Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.2 United States Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.3 EU Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.6 South Korea Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Automotive Fastener (2013-2025)
1.5.1 Global Automotive Fastener Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Global Automotive Fastener Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
7 Global Automotive Fastener Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
7.1 Stanley Engineered Fastening
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.1.2 Automotive Fastener Product Category, Application and Specification
7.1.2.1 Product A
7.1.2.2 Product B
7.1.3 Stanley Engineered Fastening Automotive Fastener Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.2 Illinois Tools Work Inc
7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.2.2 Automotive Fastener Product Category, Application and Specification
7.2.2.1 Product A
7.2.2.2 Product B
7.2.3 Illinois Tools Work Inc Automotive Fastener Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.3 Sundarm Fasteners
7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.3.2 Automotive Fastener Product Category, Application and Specification
7.3.2.1 Product A
7.3.2.2 Product B
7.3.3 Sundarm Fasteners Automotive Fastener Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.4 Bulten AB
7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.4.2 Automotive Fastener Product Category, Application and Specification
7.4.2.1 Product A
7.4.2.2 Product B
7.4.3 Bulten AB Automotive Fastener Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.5 Trifast
7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.5.2 Automotive Fastener Product Category, Application and Specification
7.5.2.1 Product A
7.5.2.2 Product B
7.5.3 Trifast Automotive Fastener Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2018)
7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.6 Koninklijke Nedschroef Holding B.V
7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.6.2 Automotive Fastener Product Category, Application and Specification
7.6.2.1 Product A
7.6.2.2 Product B
7.6.3 Koninklijke Nedschroef Holding B.V Automotive Fastener Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.7 Penn Engineering & Manufacturingoration
7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.7.2 Automotive Fastener Product Category, Application and Specification
7.7.2.1 Product A
7.7.2.2 Product B
7.7.3 Penn Engineering & Manufacturingoration Automotive Fastener Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.8 Phillips Screw
7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.8.2 Automotive Fastener Product Category, Application and Specification
7.8.2.1 Product A
7.8.2.2 Product B
7.8.3 Phillips Screw Automotive Fastener Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview
Continued…..
