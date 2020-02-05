Automotive Filters Market Till 2024 | Industry Outlook Analysis Report

Filters are primarily used for removing dust particles, minerals, and other impurities that enter the engine through oil, cabin, or the fuel. Clean fuel significantly enhances engine power, improves efficiency, helps achieve fuel economy, and reduces carbon emissions.

The North America region is estimated to be the largest aftermarket during the forecast period.

In 2018, the global Automotive Filters market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.This report focuses on the Automotive Filters status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Automotive Filters development in various regions.

The key players covered in this study

Mann-Hummel

Mahle

Wix

KandN Engineering

Fram

Sogefi

Cummins

Freudenberg

UFI Group

Donaldson

Clarcor

BOSCH

ACDelco

APEC KOREA

Bengbu Jinwei

YBM

Zhejiang universe filter

Yonghua Group

Okyia Auto

Guangzhou Yifeng

TORA Group

Bengbu Phoenix

DongGuan Shenglian

Kenlee

Foshan Dong Fan

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Oil Filter

Fuel Filter

Air Filter

Cabin Filter

Coolant Filter

Brake Dust Filter

Oil Separator

Transmission Oil Filter

Steering Filter

Market segment by Application, split into

Passenger car

LCV

Truck

Bus

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

