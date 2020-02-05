Automotive Filters Market Till 2024 | Industry Outlook Analysis Report
Filters are primarily used for removing dust particles, minerals, and other impurities that enter the engine through oil, cabin, or the fuel. Clean fuel significantly enhances engine power, improves efficiency, helps achieve fuel economy, and reduces carbon emissions.
The North America region is estimated to be the largest aftermarket during the forecast period.
In 2018, the global Automotive Filters market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.This report focuses on the Automotive Filters status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Automotive Filters development in various regions.
The key players covered in this study
- Mann-Hummel
- Mahle
- Wix
- KandN Engineering
- Fram
- Sogefi
- Cummins
- Freudenberg
- UFI Group
- Donaldson
- Clarcor
- BOSCH
- ACDelco
- APEC KOREA
- Bengbu Jinwei
- YBM
- Zhejiang universe filter
- Yonghua Group
- Okyia Auto
- Guangzhou Yifeng
- TORA Group
- Bengbu Phoenix
- DongGuan Shenglian
- Kenlee
- Foshan Dong Fan
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
- Oil Filter
- Fuel Filter
- Air Filter
- Cabin Filter
- Coolant Filter
- Brake Dust Filter
- Oil Separator
- Transmission Oil Filter
- Steering Filter
Market segment by Application, split into
- Passenger car
- LCV
- Truck
- Bus
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
