Automotive Flywheel Market – Growing Industrialization Demands Drive

Flywheel is an energy storage disc that primarily reduces the fluctuation of energy by absorbing the extra energy produced at power stroke of the engine. Automotive flywheels are circular structures that are generally made of steel or cast iron. The main function of the automotive flywheel is to stock energy from each piston’s power stroke, and then send it to the crankshaft so that it continues rotating effortlessly through the next power stroke.

The secondary function is to dampen damaging torsional spikes caused by engine vibration. Automotive flywheels are bolted to the engine crankshaft and serve as the mounting-surface of the clutch assembly. During engagement, the disc is clamped between the pressure plate and flywheel, resulting in power transfer from the engine to the transmission.

The global automotive flywheel market is expanding due to rising penetration of semi-automatic transmission systems such as dual clutch transmission and automated manual transmission, coupled with the increasing production of vehicles. Increasing production of vehicles is a major factor driving the automotive flywheel market. Increasing population, urbanization, and purchasing power of the population are the major factors boosting the production of vehicles.

Increasing per capita income has empowered society to buy leisure items, which has led to the increasing demand for vehicles. The market for automotive flywheel is continuously growing as it is one of the cost effective components for energy absorption.

The growing market for electric vehicles may affect the market for automotive flywheels owing to elimination of engines from vehicles as the prime function of flywheels is to absorb the vibration produced from internal combustion engines. Removal of the entire conventional transmission system from electric vehicles is likely to reduce the growth of the automotive flywheel market.

