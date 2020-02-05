Automotive Windshield Washer Pumps Market by Type, Application, and Geography – Trends & Forecasts to 2019-2025

Automotive Windshield Washer Pumps are used in almost every passenger and commercial vehicle. They provide clear visibility to the driver by cleaning the windshield and headlamp glasses. The high pressure needed to clean the dust or dirt from the glass Is the generated washer. A typical automotive washer pump has a cylindrical structure with a port for connecting hoses. The splash fluid flows through it to reach the nozzle. An inlet port, which is connected to the fluid reservoir, supplies the cleaning fluid to The pump. Almost every automotive washer pump is powered by an electric motor, which is plugged into it individually and gives an output of either 12V or 24V.

China is the largest supplier of Automotive Windshield Washer Pumps, with a production market share nearly 32% in 2017. Europe is the second largest supplier of Automotive Windshield Washer Pumps, enjoying production market share nearly 25% in 2017.

China is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 30% in 2017. Following China, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 22%.

The global Automotive Windshield Washer Pumps market is valued at 740 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 870 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Automotive Windshield Washer Pumps volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automotive Windshield Washer Pumps market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Continental

Genuine

Federal Mogul

Johnson Electric

ASMO

Trico

Bilstein

ACDelco

Standard Motor Products

Doga

I Yuan Precision Industries

Segment by Type

Mono Pump

Dual Pump

Segment by Application

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

