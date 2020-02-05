Basalt Fiber Market Growing At A Cagr Of 7.5% During 2019-2025

Basalt Fiber is a material made from extremely fine fibres of basalt, which is composed of the minerals plagioclase, pyroxene, and olivine. It is similar to carbon fibre and fibreglass, having better physic mechanical properties than fibreglass, but being significantly cheaper than carbon fibre. It is used as a fireproof textile in the aerospace and automotive industries and can also be used as a composite to produce products such as camera tripods.

Basalt Fiber is made from a single material, crushed basalt, from a carefully chosen quarry source and unlike other materials such as glass fibre, essentially no materials are added. The basalt is simply washed and then melted. Basalt fiber industry has broad development prospects, the value is favored by investors, production companies gradually increased.

Fiber manufacturer must continue to strengthen internal technological innovation, improve product quality, also has the external dual role: materials suppliers and solutions providers. The degree of Basalt Fiber technological innovation directly determines the development speed and the development space of Basalt Fiber industry, and even the success or failure of basalt fiber industry.

According to the statistics, basalt fiber industry is relatively concentrated. Currently, there are many producing companies in the world basalt fibe. The main market players are Kamenny Vek, Technobasalt-Invest, Sudaglass, Mafic, Zaomineral, Aerospace Tuoxin, Shanxi Basalt Fiber, GMV, Jiangsu Tianlong, Tongxin, Jilin Jiuxin, Zhejiang GBF, etc. Based on the survey, the top ten manufacturers were estimated to account for 76.37% volume market share in 2015.

Basalt fibers are made up of two components: the basalts and the wetting agent. There are main two types of the basalt fiber: basalt chopped fiber, basalt continuous fiber, and basalt chopped fiber is about 69.10% of the global basalt fibers. Globally, in 2015, 56.71% of basalt fiber was consumed in Road & building Construction, while 7.05% and 24.28% were respectively consumed in automotive industryas well as military industrial.

In consumption market, the global sales value increases with the 7-8% average growth rate. China, Russia and North America are the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2015, the China was approximately hold 45.71% consumption market share. The global Basalt Fiber market is valued at 44 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 78 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Basalt Fiber volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Basalt Fiber market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan. At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Kamenny Vek

Technobasalt-Invest

Sudaglass

Mafic

Zaomineral

Aerospace Tuoxin

Shanxi Basalt Fiber

GMV

Jiangsu Tianlong

Tongxin

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Basalt Chopped Fiber

Basalt Continuous Fiber

Segment by Application

Road & Building Construction

Automotive Industry

Military Industrial

