Beacon Management Software Market Analysis, Overview, Growth, Demand, And Forecast Research Report To 2025

Beacon management software is an inevitable software for a company or an individual that has more than 30 deployed beacons. The deployment of numerous beacons makes it difficult to analyze the features that are associated with the beacons. These features include the battery status of several beacons located in multiple physical locations. The beacon management software tracks data output from multiple beacons and gives information regarding battery status, last ping time, and alerts regarding visitor analytics. It also provides insights on the behavior of visitors and their responses to the messages they receive.Increase in need for managing platform for beacons, growth in awareness about proximity marketing among the retailers, and development in the market for smart cities drive the market. However, limitations on beacons installation is expected to hamper the beacons management software market share during the forecast period. The rise in implementation of beacons has amplified the number of beacons placement across different areas of store or company spaces for sending out the precise messages to target customers. Increase in the number of installed beacons complicates its management. Thus, companies find the need to use a platform, which facilitates management and control of deployed beacons. The increase in awareness of proximity marketing is witnessed in the retail sector due to the advancement of promotional strategies followed by major key players in the retail sector. America dominate the beacon management software market during the forecast period on account of increasing penetration of organized retail.In 2018, the global Beacon Management Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.This report focuses on the global Beacon Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Beacon Management Software development in United States, Europe and China.

