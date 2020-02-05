Big Data in the Healthcare and Pharmaceutical Industry 2019-2030 – Market Opportunities, Challenges and Forecast

This research estimates that Big Data investments in the healthcare and pharmaceutical industry will account for nearly $4.7 Billion in 2018 alone. Led by a plethora of business opportunities for healthcare providers, insurers, payers, government agencies, pharmaceutical companies and other stakeholders, these investments are further expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 12% over the next three years.

The “Big Data in the Healthcare & Pharmaceutical Industry: 2018 – 2030 – Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts” report presents an in-depth assessment of Big Data in the healthcare and pharmaceutical industry including key market drivers, challenges, investment potential, application areas, use cases, future roadmap, value chain, case studies, vendor profiles and strategies. The report also presents market size forecasts for Big Data hardware, software and professional services investments from 2018 through to 2030. The forecasts are segmented for 8 horizontal submarkets, 5 application areas, 37 use cases, 6 regions and 35 countries.

Topics Covered

The report covers the following topics:

Big Data ecosystem

Market drivers and barriers

Enabling technologies, standardization and regulatory initiatives

Big Data analytics and implementation models

Business case, application areas and use cases in the healthcare and pharmaceutical industry

Over 40 case studies of Big Data investments by healthcare providers, insurers, payers, pharmaceutical companies and other stakeholders

Future roadmap and value chain

Profiles and strategies of over 270 leading and emerging Big Data ecosystem players

Strategic recommendations for Big Data vendors, and healthcare and pharmaceutical industry stakeholders

Market analysis and forecasts from 2018 till 2030

Hardware, Software & Professional Services

Hardware

Software

Professional Services

Horizontal Submarkets

Storage & Compute Infrastructure

Networking Infrastructure

Hadoop & Infrastructure Software

SQL

NoSQL

Analytic Platforms & Applications

Cloud Platforms

Professional Services

Application Areas

Pharmaceutical & Medical Products

Core Healthcare Operations

Healthcare Support, Awareness & Disease Prevention

Health Insurance & Payer Services

Marketing, Sales & Other Applications

Use Cases

Drug Discovery, Design & Development

Medical Product Design & Development

Clinical Development & Trials

Precision Medicine & Genomics

Manufacturing & Supply Chain Management

Post-Market Surveillance & Pharmacovigilance

Medical Product Fault Monitoring

Clinical Decision Support

Care Coordination & Delivery Management

CER (Comparative Effectiveness Research) & Observational Evidence

Personalized Healthcare & Targeted Treatments

Data-Driven Preventive Care & Health Interventions

Surgical Practice & Complex Medical Procedures

Pathology, Medical Imaging & Other Medical Tests

Proactive & Remote Patient Monitoring

Predictive Maintenance of Medical Equipment

Pharmacy Services

Self-Care & Lifestyle Support

Digital Therapeutics

Medication Adherence & Management

Vaccine Development & Promotion

Population Health Management

Connected Health Communities & Medical Knowledge Dissemination

Epidemiology & Disease Surveillance

Health Policy Decision Making

Controlling Substance Abuse & Addiction

Increasing Awareness & Accessible Healthcare

Health Insurance Claims Processing & Management

Fraud & Abuse Prevention

Proactive Patient Engagement

Accountable & Value-Based Care

Data-Driven Health Insurance Premiums

Marketing & Sales

Administrative & Customer Services

Finance & Risk Management

Healthcare Data Monetization

Other Use Cases

Regional Markets

Asia Pacific

Eastern Europe

Latin & Central America

Middle East & Africa

North America

Western Europe

Key Questions Answered

The report provides answers to the following key questions:

How big is the Big Data opportunity in the healthcare and pharmaceutical industry?

How is the market evolving by segment and region?

What will the market size be in 2021, and at what rate will it grow?

What trends, challenges and barriers are influencing its growth?

Who are the key Big Data software, hardware and services vendors, and what are their strategies?

How much are healthcare providers, insurers, payers, pharmaceutical companies and other stakeholders investing in Big Data?

What opportunities exist for Big Data analytics in the healthcare and pharmaceutical industry?

Which countries, application areas and use cases will see the highest percentage of Big Data investments in the healthcare and pharmaceutical industry?

