Bismuth Oxychloride Market Growing At A Cagr Of 4.3% During 2019-2025

Bismuth oxychloride, usually used as a type of white pearlescent pigments, is an inorganic compound of bismuth with the formula BiOCl. Light wave interference from its plate-like structure gives a pearly iridescent light reflectivity similar to nacre.

Europe is the largest consumption and export region of bismuth oxychloride in the world in the past few years and it will keep the same position in the next few years. The European consumption took up about 38% the global market in 2015, followed by China with the share of about 22%. North America added up about 18% of the global market.

Germany, USA, China and India are now the key producers of bismuth oxychloride in the world. And the production of Germany took up more than 30%, while took up about 20% and China took up about 13% in 2015. There are also a few companies in other European countries to produce bismuth oxychloride, for example, Geotech in the Netherland.

EMD, Basf and Geotech are the key manufacturers in the global bismuth oxychloride market. The three players took up about 60% of the global market in 2015. Now, there are a few small companies to produce bismuth oxychloride in India and China, too.

The global Bismuth Oxychloride market is valued at 31 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 44 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Bismuth Oxychloride volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Bismuth Oxychloride market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

EMD

Basf

Geotech

Orrion Chemicals

Sajan Overseas

Maiteer

XinMingzhu Pharma

Nova Oleochem

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Industrial Grade

Cosmetic Grade

Others

Segment by Application

Paint and Coating

Mineral Cosmetics

