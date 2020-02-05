Body Armor and Personal Protection Market– Projections & Estimations, 2019–2025

Body Armor and Personal Protection is an item of personal armor or helmet etc. that helps absorb the impact and reduce or stop penetration to the body from firearm -fired projectiles – and shrapnel from explosions, and is worn on the torso. This report mainly covers the body armor and personal protection product: Body Armor, Headgear, Others (gloves and other); while we can also offer any product survey report related to the body armor and personal protection industry chain.

Body armor and personal protection is an item of personal armor or helmet etc. that helps absorb the impact and reduce or stop penetration to the body from firearm -fired projectiles – and shrapnel from explosions, and is worn on the torso. The types of body armor and personal protection mainly include soft Armor, hard Armor, headgear and others. In 2016, the type revenue, the soft armor segment is expected to account for 37% of the global body armor and personal protection market, followed by the hard armor segment with a share of 22% and headgear with a share of 19%.

The body armor and personal protection is relatively concentrated, the production of top ten manufacturers account about 72% of global production. The high-end products mainly come from United States and Europe. Global defense industry investment in R&D has led to the development of new soldier modernization technologies that enhance survivability and sustainability capabilities, including advanced combat clothing, boots, hard armor, eyewear and helmets. The countries with the highest levels of defense spending are now focusing on building smaller infantries with enhanced survivability in order to derive maximum effectiveness from troop deployment. This has led major defense spenders such as China, France, the UK and the US to invest significantly in body armor and personal protection equipment. In the world wide, the plants of major manufactures mainly distribute in United States and Europe, In United States, like PBE, are the leading manufacture in this area. As to Europe, BAE Systems has become the leader of domestic manufactures.

North America and Europe is the leading spender in the body armor and personal protection sector and accounts for 83% of the global revenue market. China is also expected to account for a significant portion of the total body armor and personal protection market during the forecast period, with shares of 11% respectively. The Middle East, Latin America, and Africa account for 1.5%, 1%, and 1.3% of global body armor and personal protection expenditure respectively. This will be largely driven by the efforts of countries such as China, India and Russia to provide enhanced survivability to their armed forces.

The global Body Armor and Personal Protection market is valued at 15 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 21 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Body Armor and Personal Protection volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Body Armor and Personal Protection market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

BAE Systems

PBE

Safariland

Ceradyne

Wolverine

Jihua Group

Ningbo Dacheng

Huaan Securit

KDH Defense

DFNS Group

TenCate

ADA

VestGuard

Sarkar Defense

Segment by Type

Soft Armor

Hard Armor

Headgear

Others

Segment by Application

Defense

Cilivians

Homeland Security

