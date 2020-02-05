Botox Industry Depth Survey 2019

Botox is a neurotoxic protein produced by the bacterium Clostridium botulinum and related species in the reproduction process. Botox is a polypeptide which molecular weight is 150kD and is also one of the most poisonous natural proteins. It is so easy to be produced, purified and refined due to its stable property that Botox is used widely in Experimental Research and Clinical Application at the early stage.

The classification of Botox includes 50U, 100U and other, and the sales proportion of 50U in 2017 is about 59.3%. Botox is used for medical and cosmetic. Medical was the largest application segment in 2017, the proportion is about 51%.

The Botox industry is highly concentrated, there are mainly six major manufacturers in global, and high-end products mainly come from USA. In the world wide, major manufactures mainly distribute in North America and Europe. The major manufactures are Allergan, Ipsen, Medytox Inc. and Merz Pharmaceuticals; with the development of technology, other companies will have many opportunities

In 2018, the global Botox market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.This report focuses on the Botox status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Botox development in various regions.

The key players covered in this study

Allergan

Ipsen

Merz Pharmaceuticals

Medytox

US World Meds

LIBP

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

50U

100U

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Medical

Cosmetic

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

