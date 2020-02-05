BRAIN COMPUTER INTERFACE (BCI) MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2025
This report studies the global Brain Computer Interface (BCI) market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Brain Computer Interface (BCI) market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.
This report focuses on the global top players, covered
Cadwell Industries, Inc
Nerusky, Inc
Advanced Brain Monitoring
ANT Neuro B.V
Nihon Kohden Corporation
Emotiv Systems, Inc
NeuroPace Inc
Blackrock Microsystems LLC
OpenBCI
Artinis Medical Systems B.V
Elekta AB
Mindmaze SA
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Invasive BCI
Partially Invasive BCI
Non Invasive BCI
Market segment by Application, split into
Healthcare
Gaming and Entertainment
Communication
Others
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
Global Brain Computer Interface (BCI) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025
1 Industry Overview of Brain Computer Interface (BCI)
1.1 Brain Computer Interface (BCI) Market Overview
1.1.1 Brain Computer Interface (BCI) Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global Brain Computer Interface (BCI) Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)
1.2.1 United States
1.2.2 Europe
1.2.3 China
1.2.4 Japan
1.2.5 Southeast Asia
1.2.6 India
1.3 Brain Computer Interface (BCI) Market by Type
1.3.1 Invasive BCI
1.3.2 Partially Invasive BCI
1.3.3 Non Invasive BCI
1.4 Brain Computer Interface (BCI) Market by End Users/Application
1.4.1 Healthcare
1.4.2 Gaming and Entertainment
1.4.3 Communication
1.4.4 Others
2 Global Brain Computer Interface (BCI) Competition Analysis by Players
2.1 Brain Computer Interface (BCI) Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences
2.2.3 New Entrants
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future
3 Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1 Cadwell Industries, Inc
3.1.1 Company Profile
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4 Brain Computer Interface (BCI) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.2 Nerusky, Inc
3.2.1 Company Profile
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.2.4 Brain Computer Interface (BCI) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.3 Advanced Brain Monitoring
3.3.1 Company Profile
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.3.4 Brain Computer Interface (BCI) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.4 ANT Neuro B.V
3.4.1 Company Profile
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.4.4 Brain Computer Interface (BCI) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.5 Nihon Kohden Corporation
3.5.1 Company Profile
3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.5.4 Brain Computer Interface (BCI) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.6 Emotiv Systems, Inc
3.6.1 Company Profile
3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.6.4 Brain Computer Interface (BCI) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.7 NeuroPace Inc
3.7.1 Company Profile
3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.7.4 Brain Computer Interface (BCI) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.8 Blackrock Microsystems LLC
3.8.1 Company Profile
3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.8.4 Brain Computer Interface (BCI) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.9 OpenBCI
3.9.1 Company Profile
3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.9.4 Brain Computer Interface (BCI) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.10 Artinis Medical Systems B.V
3.10.1 Company Profile
3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.10.4 Brain Computer Interface (BCI) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.11 Elekta AB
3.12 Mindmaze SA
4 Global Brain Computer Interface (BCI) Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)
4.1 Global Brain Computer Interface (BCI) Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Brain Computer Interface (BCI) Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
4.3 Potential Application of Brain Computer Interface (BCI) in Future
4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Brain Computer Interface (BCI)
5 United States Brain Computer Interface (BCI) Development Status and Outlook
6 Europe Brain Computer Interface (BCI) Development Status and Outlook
7 China Brain Computer Interface (BCI) Development Status and Outlook
8 Japan Brain Computer Interface (BCI) Development Status and Outlook
9 Southeast Asia Brain Computer Interface (BCI) Development Status and Outlook
10 India Brain Computer Interface (BCI) Development Status and Outlook
11 Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2018-2025)
11.1 Global Brain Computer Interface (BCI) Market Size (Value) by Regions (2018-2025)
11.2 Global Brain Computer Interface (BCI) Market Size (Value) by Type (2018-2025)
11.3 Global Brain Computer Interface (BCI) Market Size by Application (2018-2025)
12 Brain Computer Interface (BCI) Market Dynamics
12.1 Brain Computer Interface (BCI) Market Opportunities
12.2 Brain Computer Interface (BCI) Challenge and Risk
12.2.1 Competition from Opponents
12.2.2 Downside Risks of Economy
12.3 Brain Computer Interface (BCI) Market Constraints and Threat
12.3.1 Threat from Substitute
12.3.2 Government Policy
12.3.3 Technology Risks
12.4 Brain Computer Interface (BCI) Market Driving Force
12.4.1 Growing Demand from Emerging Markets
12.4.2 Potential Application
13 Market Effect Factors Analysis
13.1 Technology Progress/Risk
13.1.1 Substitutes
13.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry
13.2 Consumer Needs Trend/Customer Preference
13.3 External Environmental Change
13.3.1 Economic Fluctuations
13.3.2 Other Risk Factors
Continued….
