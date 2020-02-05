Calcium Silicate Boards Market Growing At A Cagr Of 3.7% During 2019-2025

Calcium silicate board is made of siliceous materials (mainly composed of SiO2, such as quartz powder, coal ash, diatomite, etc.), calcium materials (mainly CaO, such as lime, calcium carbide mud, cement, etc.), reinforcied fibers, and other additives. According to a certain proportion of various compounds, use advanced producing technology of molding, pressure, high-temperature steaming and other special technical processing to made calcium silicate board.

Calcium silicate boards as a new green building material, in addition to a conventional functions like gypsum board, also has excellent advantages of fire performance, moisture resistance, and long service life. Calcium silicate boards are widely used in commercial, industrial and residential construction of the suspended ceiling and partition wall, home decoration, furniture liners, billboards lining, the ship’s compartment plate, warehouse boards, and other indoor engineering siding.

Calcium silicate board is an asbestos-free thermal insulation product that can withstand continuous high operating temperatures. It is a light weight, low thermal conductive, high strength, easy to install, reliable and durable product. China is the largest production based of calcium silicate boards, accounting for about 56% globally in 2017. As for consumption, China is also the largest consumer with about 45% calcium silicate boards being consumed in 2017 in the region. Europe is the follower.

Calcium silicate board is widely used in construction fields, such as ceilings, interior and exterior was and so on. Besides, calcium silicate boards can be used in the industrial fields, like flue sheet of power plant, boilers, chemical pipelines, drying oven, etc. Among various applications, demand from buildings fields still owns the largest market share, with about 73% consumption share.

This industry is affected by the economy and policy, so it’s important to put an eye to economic indexes and policy. With the global economic recovery, more and more people pay attention to rising environment standards, especially in underdevelopment regions that have a large population and fast economic growth, the need of calcium silicate boards will increase.

The global Calcium Silicate Boards market is valued at 1980 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 2640 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% during 2019-2025. At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

This report focuses on Calcium Silicate Boards volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Calcium Silicate Boards market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Etex Group

A&A Material

NICHIAS

Wellpool

Ramco Hilux

Taisyou

Jinqiang

KingTec Materials

CNUE

Zhejiang Hailong

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

High Density

Medium Density

Low Density

Segment by Application

Commercial Buildings

Industrial Buildings

Residential Construction

