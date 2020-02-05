Cardiovascular Information System (CVIS) Market 2019 SWOT Analysis by Players: McKesson, General Electric, Koninklijke Philips, Siemens

Cardiovascular diseases are the leading cause of death worldwide where in one in three people die each year due to heart disease. CVIS is more data driven as compared to CPAPS where patient informatics from integrated Hemodynamics systems, Echo machines, EKG/ECG carts and third-party integrated monitoring systems are all stored within the single CVIS database for patient records and reporting. CVIS has the ability to provide dynamic reporting i.e. images, informatics, measurements, etc. that are structured in a template-type format for efficiency and consistent delivery of patient reports.

The government reforms and incentives to promote the adoption of electronic medical records has propelled the market for Cardiovascular Information Systems (CVIS).

The government reforms and incentives to promote the adoption of electronic medical records has propelled the market for Cardiovascular Information Systems (CVIS).

The key players covered in this study

McKesson

General Electric

Koninklijke Philips

Siemens

Merge Healthcare

Cerner

Fujifilm Holdings

Lumedx

Digisonics

Agfa Healthcare

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud-Based

On-Premise

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospitals

Clinics

Cardiac Cath Labs

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Diagnostic Centers

Global Cardiovascular Information System(CVIS) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025 presents an in-depth assessment of the Cardiovascular Information System(CVIS) industry including enabling technologies, deployment models, market drivers, key trends, standardization, regulatory landscape, challenges, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies.

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Cardiovascular Information System(CVIS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Cardiovascular Information System(CVIS) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

