Cellular IoT Gateways Market 2019 SWOT Analysis by Players: ADTRAN, AT&T Mobility, Airspan Networks, Airvana, Alcatel-Lucent

The cellular IoT gateway device category is broad, consisting of finished modems and routers that use a cellular radio for wireless wide area network (WAN) connectivity in a range of IoT applications, use cases, and verticals.

The demand for long-range communications owing to the increase in demand for connectivity between mobile objects or objects spread out across a wide area drives the growth of NB-IoT market. Moreover, NB-IoT offers low power utilization and extended coverage in comparison to existing technologies such as LoRa and SigFox and is therefore expected to be widely adopted by several industries.

The “Cellular IoT Gateways Market Research 2019” gives a clear understanding of the current market situation which includes of antique and projected upcoming market size based on technological growth, value and volume, projecting cost-effective and leading fundamentals in the Cellular IoT Gateways market. Cellular IoT Gateways industry report is to recognize, explain and forecast the global Cellular IoT Gateways industry based on various aspects such as explanation, application, organization size, distribution mode and region. The Cellular IoT Gateways Market report purposefully analyses every sub-segment regarding the individual growth trends, contribution to the total market, and the upcoming forecasts.

The key players covered in this study

ADTRAN

AT&T Mobility

Airspan Networks

Airvana

Alcatel-Lucent

Aptilo Networks

Arcadyan Technology

Argela

Aruba Networks

Aviat Networks

Cavium

China Mobile

Cisco

Comcast

Contela

Devicescape

Eircom

Ericsson

Huawei

Juniper Networks

KDDI

Kineto Wireless

Korea Telecom

Motorola Solutions

NEC

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

NB-IoT

NB-LTE-M

4G

LTE

3G

2G

4G

5G

LTE-M

Market segment by Application, split into

Healthcare

Telecommunications

Military

Retail

BFSI

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Global Cellular IoT Gateways Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025 presents an in-depth assessment of the Cellular IoT Gateways industry including enabling technologies, deployment models, market drivers, key trends, standardization, regulatory landscape, challenges, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Cellular IoT Gateways Market investments from 2018 till 2025.

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Cellular IoT Gateways status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Cellular IoT Gateways development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

