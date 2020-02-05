Citrate Plasticizer Market Is Expected To Reach 250 Million Usd By The End Of 2025

Citrate plasticizer is produced using citric acid and alcohols as raw materials. Tributyl citrate (TBC) and acetyl tributyl citrate (ATBC) are the most commom citrate plasticizer. They have been approved by FDA as nontoxic plasticizer.

Citrate plasticizer is very popular in many conutries because of its safety and biodegradability

TBC, ATBC, TEC are the commonly used citrate plasticizers. Among them, ATBC is the most usually used type which took for 46.32% of the global production in 2015.

USA, Europe and China are the major consumption areas. During 2011 and 2015, USA citrate plasticizer revenue increased from 55.85 million USD to 59.51 million USD, while Europe increased from 60.98 million USD to 66.27 million USD. China is also a large consumption area accounting for 18.58% revenue market.

Under the government supervision and environmental requirements, citrate plasticizer market showed a good prospect.

The global Citrate Plasticizer market is valued at 220 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 250 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 1.4% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Citrate Plasticizer volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Citrate Plasticizer market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Vertellus

Oxea

SurfaTech

ChemCeed

Jungbunzlauer

Lanxess

Morimura

Asahi Kasei

Indo Nippon

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

TBC

ATBC

TEC

Segment by Application

Food Packing

Toy Manufacturing

Medical Industry

