Citrus Juices Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2024

Our latest research report entitled Citric Acid Market (by form (liquid, powder form), grade (food, industrial, pharmaceutical grade), application (acidulant, cleaning agent, binding agent), end-use (pharmaceuticals, animal feed, personal care, metal finishing & cleaning)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of citric acid.

The latest information on market risks, industry chain structure citric acid cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential citric acid growth factors. The global citric acid market is projected to grow with a CAGR between 5.1% during 2018-2024.

Increasing demand for citric acid from detergents & cleaners application, due to characteristic of citric acid to reduce the hardness of water and formation of foam, is the key factor driving the growth of the citric acid market worldwide. Moreover, growing demand for citric acid as a crucial ingredient in various end-user industries such as food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, and personal care among others will drive the global citric acid market. Furthermore, rising demand from consumers preferring products including plant-based natural ingredients due to increasing various health issues is anticipated to drive the consumption of citric acid in the food and beverage industry over the forecast period.

However, increasing prices of molasses which is a prime feedstock used in the production of citric acid is the key factor restraining the growth of the global citric acid market. Nevertheless, continuously rising demand for citric acid from emerging applications such as food additives & animal feed are anticipated to create more opportunities for the citric acid manufacturers over the forecast period. Moreover, environment-friendly properties of citric acid are likely to create more opportunities for citric acid in other applications, as a result, the market size of citric acid is projected to grow at a rapid pace over the forecast period.

Segments Covered:

The report segments the citric acid market by form, by grade, by application, by end-use and by region. Market segmentation based on the form includes liquid form and powder form. Moreover, the global citric acid market based on grade is segmented into food-grade, and other grades (including industrial grade and pharmaceutical grade). Furthermore, based on the application the global citric acid market is segmented into acidulant, cleaning agent, binding agent, preservative and others. The global citric acid market segmentation based on end-use includes food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, animal feed, personal care, metal finishing & cleaning, and others. The food & beverage application segment covers usage of citric acid into bakery & confectionary, dairy, convenience food, and jams & preserve among others.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The companies covered in the report include Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill Inc., Tate & Lyle PLC, HUANGSHI XINGHUA Biochemical Company Ltd., RZBC Group Company Ltd., Weifang Ensign Industry Company Ltd., Gadot Biochemical Industries Ltd., Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG, Pfizer Inc., Delek Group and Shandong Juxian Hongde Citric Acid Company Ltd.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends, and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights into the factors that are driving and restraining the demand for citric acid globally as well as regionally. Moreover, the IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of the citric acid market.

Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the citric acid market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight into the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors of the citric acid market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.