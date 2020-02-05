Cloud Enterprise Content Management Market Key Players Analysis: ASG Technologies, Alfresco Software Inc., Box Inc., Docuware GmbH Leads Market

Cloud enterprise content management (ECM) refers to the formal method of combining documents and other contents, which are related to the workflow or business procedures of any organization on the cloud. Since, enterprises, nowadays, are generating significantly large amount of data associated with business operations, the needs for proper management and regulation of these data has increased substantially. Cloud enterprise content management includes services such as digital asset management.

Global Cloud Enterprise Content Management Market: Trends and Opportunities

The increasing uptake of cloud computing has added a substantial pace to the growth of the global cloud enterprise content management market. With the rising trend of enterprise mobility, enterprises are in dire need of managing the data for their offices spread across various regions. The remarkable increase in the critical business information and content, where security is a significant measure, is also fueling the demand for cloud enterprise content management solutions, which makes it easier to monitor data track the whereabouts of who are accessing it. In addition to this, the decrease in operational expenditure and the other benefits offered by cloud enterprise content management solutions are projected to drive the market over the next few years substantially.

Overall, the future of the market looks good. However, technical outages, such as Internet breakdown, suspending the overall process for some time, bandwidth limitation, and various incompatibilities with the data storage may hamper the growth of this market in the near future.

Global Cloud Enterprise Content Management Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of the geography, the global market for cloud enterprise content management can be divided into Latin America, Eastern Europe, North America, the Middle East and Africa, Western Europe, and Asia Pacific. The U.K., Germany, Spain, Belgium, Luxembourg, France, Italy, Netherlands, and Nordic countries are the prime domestic markets for cloud enterprise content management in Western Europe, whereas, Poland and Russia are leading the Eastern European market. The market in Asia Pacific market for cloud enterprise content management is driven by India, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, China, and ASEAN.

The North America market is led by the U.S. and Canada and the Latin America market is driven by Mexico, Peru, Brazil, and Chile. North Africa, GCC, and Southern Africa have emerged as the most prominent domestic markets for cloud enterprise content management in the Middle East and Africa.

Companies Mentioned in this Report

ASG Technologies, Alfresco Software Inc., Box Inc., Docuware GmbH, Everteam, Epicor Software Corp., Fabsoft Software Inc., Hyland Software Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, IBM Corp., Lexmark International Inc., Laserfiche, MaxxVault LLC, Microsoft Corp., M-Ffiles Corp., Micro Strategies Inc., Nuxeo, Newgen Software Inc., Objective Corp., Oracle Corp., OpenTtext Corp., Xerox Corp., SER Group Holding International GmbH are some of the leading players in the global cloud enterprise content management market.