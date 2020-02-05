Composite Packaging Market Growth with Global Industry Analysis to 2025

The latest report on “Composite Packaging Market (Material – Plastic, Cardboard, Paper, and Others; End User – Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage, Healthcare, Industrial Goods, and Others): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.” The global composite packaging market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

Composite packaging is generally manufactured by two or more than two material with the aim to combine the unique properties of materials that enables the packaging to impart properties includes increased elasticity and durability. It is usually used in industries requiring prolonged storage, and higher product safety, for example, industrial goods, healthcare, consumer goods, food & beverages, and others. It is gaining significant traction in the market especially due to its low maintenance cost, and durability

The global composite packaging market is primarily driven by continuously rising demand for the composite packaging market because of the rapidly growing e-commerce sector worldwide. Moreover, the rise in disposable income and changing the lifestyle of people is expected to fuel market growth in the near future.

However, the recycling process of composite packaging is slightly complex as is made up of several materials that are expected to hinder the demand for the global composite packaging market. Nonetheless, the rising prevalence of several diseases and infections leads to innovation in drugs and devices that require higher product protection is anticipated to create a new opportunity for a global composite packaging market

On the basis of region, the global composite packaging market is bifurcated into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The Asia-Pacific held the largest revenue share for the global composite packaging market in 2018 on an account of the rising population, rapidly changing lifestyle and economic growth. India and China are estimated to be at the top of the regional market due to high disposable income, the growing population along with an increasing standard of living.

The rising demand for cosmetics, food, and pharmaceutical products in this region with the growing population. The Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing regional market in the near future, followed by North America and Europe. Europe is the second-largest market for the composite packaging market. The introduction of eco-friendly materials, Development in packaging standards and innovative packaging designs include smart packaging drives the market growth in Europe.

Segment Covered

The report on the global composite packaging market covers segments such as material and end-user. On the basis of material, the sub-markets include plastic, cardboard, paper, and others. On the basis of end-user, the sub-markets include consumer goods, food & beverage, healthcare, industrial goods, and others.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Amcor Limited, Mondi Plc., Crown Holdings, Smurfit Kappa Group, DS Smith Plc., Sota Packaging Pty Ltd., Universal Packaging Ltd, Sonoco Products Company, Sealed Air Corporation, and Najmi Industries.

