Construction Composites Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players Analysis, Sales, Supply, Demand and Forecast to 2025

This report studies the global Construction Composites market status and forecast, categorizes the global Construction Composites market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

It refers to composite materials used in buildings.

Industrial is the fastest growing application segment in the construction composites market, in terms of value.

North America is the fastest-growing market for construction composites.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies

Bedford Reinforced Plastics

Diversified Structural Composites

Exel Composites

Faigle Kunstsoffe Gmbh

Fibergrate Composite Structure

Fiberon

Fibrolux Gmbh

Hughes Brothers

Jiangsu Jiuding New Material

Nantong Rell Construction Material

Nantong Wuzhou Composite Material

Pultron Composites

Schoeck International

Sireg.

Strongwelloration

Tamko Building Products

Timbertech

UPM Biocomposites

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Other Regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa)

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Fiber Type

Resin Type

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Industrial

Commercial

Housing and Civil

