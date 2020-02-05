COTTON PADS MARKET 2018 GLOBAL KEY PLAYERS, TRENDS, SHARE, INDUSTRY SIZE, SEGMENTATION, OPPORTUNITIES, FORECAST TO 2023
Cotton pads are pads made of cotton which are used for medical or cosmetic purposes. For medical purposes, cotton pads are used to stop or prevent bleeding from minor punctures such as injections or venipuncture. They may be secured in place with tape. Cotton pads are also used in the application and the removal of makeup. Cotton pads are soft enough that they can be used to clean babies.
Germany ranks the top in terms of sales volume of cotton pads in European region, it consists of 17.6% of the regional market in 2017. France comes the second, with 16.4% of the regional market. UK occupies 14.1% of the regional cotton pads market in the same year. Italy occupies 12.6% of the regional Cotton Pads market, will Russia only takes about 9.1% of the market due to the low economic level thought ther large population in Europe.
Groupe Lemoine ranks the first in terms of revenue share in Europe market of Cotton Pads, occupies 33.4% of the regional market share in 2017; While, Sanitars, with a market share of 18.8% comes the second; All the other manufacturers which are not included in the report together consist of approximately 18.1% of the regional market in 2017.
Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Cotton Pads will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Cotton Pads market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions.
To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type:
Round Cotton Pads
Square Cotton Pads
Oval Cotton Pads
Color Cotton Pads
Segmentation by application:
Cosmetic Use
Medical Use
Other Use
This report also splits the market by region:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:
Groupe Lemoine
Sanitars
TZMO (Bella Cotton)
Cotton Club
Sisma
Septona
Sephora
Watsons
MUJI
Unicharm
Shiseido
CMC
Rauscher
Ontex
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Cotton Pads consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.
To understand the structure of Cotton Pads market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Cotton Pads manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Cotton Pads with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Cotton Pads submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
