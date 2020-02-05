CURRENT TRENDS and DYNAMICS OF GLOBAL WIND TURBINE GEARBOX REPAIR and REFURBISHMENT MARKET TILL 2023.

Global Wind Turbine Gearbox Repair & Refurbishment Market – Analysis of Growth, Trends and Forecasts (2018 – 2023)

Global Wind Turbine Gearbox Repair & Refurbishment Market Summary:

According to the Global Wind Turbine Gearbox Repair & Refurbishment Market (2019) Report, size of market is expected to grow over time in terms of Supply, Demand, Revenue etc. The report also analyses driving forces behind the growth and popularity, industry peers and their Strategic, key geographical regions, influencing Factors and forecast to 2023.

Wind Turbine Gearbox Repair & Refurbishment Market Overview:

Wind turbine gearbox is one of the components used in wind turbines. Gearbox in wind turbines help increase the rotational speed of the shaft. Gearbox connects the low-speed shaft to the high-speed shaft, in order to increase the rotation per minute (rpm) of the shaft. It helps increase the rotational speed from about 30 â 60 rpm to desired 1,000 â 1,800 rpm by the generator, in order to produce electricity. The cost of gearbox, along with its repair & refurbishment has been high, previously. However, its cost has been declining over the years, due to increasing number of wind farms around the globe. The rising concerns related to environment have led to increase in the number of wind farms around the world. In addition, to reduce energy dependency on other countries, governments, across the world, have been setting targets to develop renewable energy infrastructure for their countries. Countries across the world offer various incentives, schemes, and concessions to developers, which has noticeably increased the wind energy infrastructure, worldwide. Hence, with the increasing number of wind energy infrastructure, repair & refurbishment requirements are also expected to increase, driving the global wind turbine gearbox repair & refurbishment market.

Wind Turbine Gearbox Repair & Refurbishment Market (REQUEST A SAMPLE) Research Report provides knowledgeable and in-depth study of the major Wind Turbine Gearbox Repair & Refurbishment Market leading players together with the company profiles and methods adopted by them. This enables the customer of the report to gain a telescopic view of the competitive landscape and plan the strategies accordingly. A separate section with Wind Turbine Gearbox Repair & Refurbishment industry key players is included within the report, which provides a comprehensive analysis of value, cost, gross, revenue, product picture, specifications, company profile, and contact information.

Global Wind Turbine Gearbox Repair & Refurbishment Market Segmentation:

Key Manufacturers Covered in This Report:

Brevini UK Ltd, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA, ME Production A/S, Stork Gears & Services B.V., Winergy Group, Bosch Rexroth AG, ZF Friedrichshafen AG., Turbine Repair Solutions, Grenaa Motorfabrik A/S, ENERCON GmbH, Connected Wind Services Refurbishment A/S

Regional Segmentation Includes:

US, Canada, Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, Rest of South America,Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan,

Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa,

Points Covered in TOC of Global Wind Turbine Gearbox Repair & Refurbishment Market

1. Executive Summary

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Size and Demand Forecast Until 2023

3.3 Recent Trends and Developments

3.4 Government Rules and Regulations

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Constraints

4.3 Opportunities

5. Value Chain Analysis

6. Porterâs Five Force Analysis

6.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

6.3 Threat of New Entrants

6.4 Threat of Substitutes

6.5 Competitive Rivalry

7. Global Wind Turbine Gearbox Repair & Refurbishment Market Analysis, by Gearbox Type (Overview, Market Size, and Demand Forecast until 2023)

7.1 Main Gearbox

7.2 Yaw & Pitch Gearbox

8. Global Wind Turbine Gearbox Repair & Refurbishment Market Analysis, by Geography (Overview, Market Size, and Demand Forecast until 2023)

8.1 North America

8.1.1 United States

8.1.2 Canada

8.1.3 Mexico

8.2 South America

8.2.1 Argentina

8.2.2 Brazil

8.2.3 Rest of South America

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 Italy

8.3.3 Spain

8.3.4 United Kingdom

8.3.5 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia-Pacific

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 India

8.4.3 Japan

8.4.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

8.5 Middle East & Africa

8.5.1 Egypt

8.5.2 Morocco

8.5.3 South Africa

8.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa

9. Key Company Analysis* (Overview, Products & Services, Financials**, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)

9.1 Brevini UK Ltd

9.2 Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA

9.3 ME Production A/S

9.4 Stork Gears & Services BV

9.5 Winergy Group

9.6 Bosch Rexroth AG

9.7 ZF Friedrichshafen AG

9.8 Turbine Repair Solutions

9.9 Grenaa Motorfabrik A/S

9.10 ENERCON GmbH

9.11 Connected Wind Services Refurbishment A/S

*List not Exhaustive

10. Competitive Landscape

10.1 Mergers and Acquisitions

10.2 Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

11. Appendix

11.1 Disclaimer

**Subject to availability to public domain

To conclude, Wind Turbine Gearbox Repair & Refurbishment report focus on Global and regional market, providing information on major players like manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, traders, customers, investors, major types, major applications and etc. Data type include capacity, production, market share, price, revenue, cost, gross, gross margin, growth rate, consumption, import, export, Industry chain, manufacturing process, cost structure, marketing channel are also analyzed in this report.

