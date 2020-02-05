Current Trends in Global Hair Restoration Services Market with Future Scope Analysis

The latest report on “Hair Restoration Services Market (Surgical Method – Laser Therapy, Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE), Follicular Unit Transplant (FUT), Stem Cell Therapy, and Others; End User – Dermatologist Clinic, Hospitals, Surgery Centres, and Others): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.” The global hair restoration services market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.13% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

Hair restoration is a surgical process that is used to treat hair loss also known as alopecia and baldness. In this process, the hair is moved from the side or back of the scalp where the hair is permanent. Later it is shifted to the areas such as front, top, or crown of the scalp where the hair is thinning or bald. Once it is transplanted the hair is likely to grow normally. This process is performed on both men as well as women who suffer from severe hair loss, bald spots, and thinning hair. This treatment can be used at the stage where hair starts thinning or an area where the hair is totally lost. Hair restoration treatment further stops hair falling out.

The upsurge in the number of people suffering from alopecia is one of the significant reasons driving the demand for the hair restoration services market. According to the National Alopecia Areata Foundation, nearly 6.8 million people in the United States and 147 million worldwide have alopecia areata at some point. Further, baldness and hair loss are predominant in men owing to genetic factors and age which results in increasing hair restoration. Rise in self-consciousness regarding the facial appearance and increasing celebrity and social influence to grow thicker hair are some of the factors propelling growth for the hair restoration services market. In addition to this, increasing the need to maintain hair condition is becoming a main concern among individuals. This boosts the need for hair restoration, hence resulting in increasing adoption of hair restoration services.

Moreover, growing popularity for hair restoration among individuals is also motivating the demand for hair restoration services market. As per the survey conducted by the International Society of Hair Restoration Surgery in 2017, approximately 133,136 individuals had completed the hair restoration process in the U.S. Besides, the increasing occurrence of various dermatological disorders is likely to generate growth opportunity for hair restoration services market. On the other side, high cost and availability for alternative options for hair restoration are anticipated to hamper the growth of the market.

North America Dominated the Growth for the Hair Restoration Services Market

As per the geographies, North America dominated the growth for the hair restoration services market followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific region. In the North America region owing to growing awareness about appearances, high income, increasing media and celebrity influences availability of the latest technology are some of the major factors driving the demand for the hair restoration services market in this region.

Further, in Europe region availability of the latest technology is boosting the growth of this market. In Asia Pacific region factors such as the increasing number of aged populations, and the growing number of individuals suffering from hair loss are motiving the demand for the hair restoration services market.

Segment Covered

The report on the global hair restoration services market covers segments such as surgical method, and end-user. On the basis of the surgical method, the sub-markets include laser therapy, follicular unit extraction (FUE), follicular unit transplant (FUT), stem cell therapy, and others. On the basis of end-user, the sub-markets include dermatologist clinics, hospitals, surgery centres, and others.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Lexington International, LLC., Allergan plc, illumiflow, Restoration Robotics, Inc., Theradome, Venus Concept, NovaGenix, MEDICAMAT, Bernstein Medical, and Bosley Inc.

