Customer Self-Service Software Market 2018 Competitors Profile: Microsoft Corporation, SAP SE, Verint Systems Inc., Recursive Labs Inc., Inbenta Technologies Inc., HappyFox Inc., Freshworks Inc., eGain, Aspect Software Inc., Aptean, Avaya Inc.

Global Customer Self-Service Software Market accounted for USD 4.13 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 16.34% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

Major Market Competitors: Global Customer Self-Service Software Market

Customer Self-Service Software Market Segment by Manufacturers this report covers

Microsoft Corporation,

SAP SE,

Verint Systems Inc.,

Recursive Labs Inc.,

Inbenta Technologies Inc.,

HappyFox Inc.,

Freshworks Inc.,

eGain,

Aspect Software Inc.,

Aptean,

ANSWERDASH Salesforce.com Inc.,

Oracle,

Avaya Inc.,

Nuance Communications Inc.,

BMC Software Inc.,

Zendesk

among others.

Major Market Drivers & Restraints:

Growing Availability of Customer Service Touch Points

Growing Productivity and Reduction of Operational Costs

Growing Need of Companies to Gain Competitive Advantage

Growing Deployment Of CSS Tools May Decrease The Companies Interaction With The Customers

Market Overview of Customer Self-Service Software Market

On the basis of vertical, the global customer self-service software market is further segmented into banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), manufacturing, retail & e-commerce, education, media and entertainment, IT and telecommunication, healthcare & life sciences, transportation and logistics, utilities, government & public and others.

On the basis of deployment type, the global customer self-service software market is further segmented into cloud and on-premises.

The global customer self-service software market is segmented on the basis of component into solutions and services. Solutions segment is further sub segmented into web self-service, mobile self-service, intelligent virtual assistants, social media and community self-service, e-mail management, IVR (interactive voice response) & ITR (interactive text response) and others. Services segment is further sub segmented into professional services, and managed services. Professional services are segmented into consulting services, integration and deployment services and, training and support services.

On the basis of geography, global customer self-service software market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

