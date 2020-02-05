Cyber Weapon Market – Information Technology is Integral to Industries Strikes Uptake

Cyberspace has emerged as the new domain for warfare. Any information technology (IT) based system connected to the Internet is vulnerable to cyber-attacks. Cyber weapons are advanced cyber warfare tools that are powered with weaponized zero-day exploits or vulnerabilities in software primarily aimed for launching an effective cyber-attack on enemy networks.

Hackers and cyber professionals are increasingly focused on developing cyber capabilities to infiltrate into enemy networks in order to violate confidentiality of the target. Additionally, cyber weapons are capable of data theft, espionage, and destruction of equipment and other critical systems such as industrial control system and national defense system.

The cyber weapon market is anticipated to grow during the forecast period owing to the increasing investment by government and utility organizations to identify zero-day vulnerabilities or exploits in a system or software application. Intelligence agencies, government, and other organizations are increasingly investing in cyber units and other cyber resources to identify zero-day exploits and use them against enemy systems or networks when necessary.

Furthermore, growth of cyber weapon market is attributed to the increasing need for security in critical infrastructure and utilities including national defense system, industrial control system and smart power grid among others.

The major factor restraining the growth of this market is due to the rising government regulations on non-proliferation of cyber weapons aimed to restrict usage of cyber weapon to ethical hackers, legal cyber professionals and organizations only. Emergence of cyber as new domain for warfare is paving new opportunities for new and existing players in the market.

Cyber weapon is considered as complementary to conventional warfare techniques. Additionally, cost-effectiveness of cyber weapons is leading to reduced funds for military expenses, thus providing new opportunities to players in the cyber weapon market.

In 2014, Asia Pacific was another key market for cyber weapons. The rising demand from countries such as India, China, North Korea, Australia, South Korea, and Japan will boost the cyber weapons sales in the region. Furthermore, the increasing investment by China in the development of advanced cyber warfare technique will significantly aid the market’s expansion in Asia Pacific.

The Boeing Company, Lockheed Martin Corporation, General Dynamics Corporation, Raytheon Company, BAE Systems plc, and Northrop Grumman Corporation are some of the leading players operating in the cyber weapon market.