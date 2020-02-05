Cycling Clothing Market to Become Top Investment Pocket for Investors till 2025

Cycling Clothing is clothing designed to be worn while cycling. Cycling wear includes cycling jerseys, cycling shorts, cycling jacket and cycling wind coats.

USA was the largest regional market for Cycling Clothing, with revenue USD 1174 million in 2017. It is further expected to grow due to more and more people pay attention to healthy lifestyles. In addition, China is also expected to witness fastest growth, at an estimated CAGR of 21.57% from 2017 to 2024.

The global Cycling Clothing market is valued at 2540 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 4540 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Cycling Clothing volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Cycling Clothing market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Adidas

Nike

Specialized Bicycle

MERIDA

TREK

Capo

Assos

Rapha

Marcello Bergamo

Castelli

Jaggad

Pearl Izumi

Segment by Type

Professional Cycling Apparel

Amateur Cycling Apparel

Segment by Application

Male Cyclists

Female Cyclists

