Demand for Nursing Bras Industry Booms, Resulting in Growth of the Market 2025

A nursing bra is a specialized brassiere that provides additional support to women who are pregnant or lactating and permits comfortable breastfeeding without the need to remove the bra. This is accomplished by specially designed bra cups that include flaps which can be opened with one hand to expose the nipple. The flap is usually held closed with a simple clasp or hook.

The Nursing Bras industry concentration is not high; there are so many players in the world, and high-end products mainly from U.S. and Western European.

Global giant players mainly distributed in U.S. and E.U. The manufacturers in U.S. have a long history and unshakable status in this field. Manufacturers such as Bravado and Destination Maternity (Motherhood) have relative higher level of product’s quality. As to Europe, Triumph has become as a global leader. In Germany, Anita leads the technology development. Most of Chinese manufactures locate in Jiangsu, Guangdong and Zhejiang province.

Many companies have several plants, usually locate in the place close to aimed consumption region.

The key consumption markets locate at developed and large new born population countries. China takes the market share of 25%, followed by Europe with 20.7%.

Get Free PDF template of this report: https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/956397/global-nursing-bras-market

Companies in developing countries such as China and India, in contrast, put more effort on direct selling business. They can act as exports at the same time, and it is a common phenomenon in this industry. As they do not have that much international brand influence, their product quality is not good enough when comparing with leading companies, however, they have price advantage. They like to expand their market share in developing countries and low-end international market.

In the Nursing Bras market, there still has a distinct feature that the online sales rate of this industry is relatively high caused by the fact that the consumers are scattered and more and more used to shopping online.

The global Nursing Bras market is valued at 1100 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 1100 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Nursing Bras volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Nursing Bras market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Bravado

Destination Maternity (Motherhood)

Triumph

La Leche League

Anita

Medela

Cake Maternity

Leading Lady

Cantaloop

Rosemadame

Segment by Type

Underwire Nursing Bras

Wireless Nursing Bras

Segment by Application

Pregnant Women

Lactating Women

Strategic Points Covered in TOC:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product scope, market risk, market overview, and market opportunities of the global market

Chapter 2: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the global market which consists of its revenue, sales, and price of the products

Chapter 3: Displaying the competitive nature among key manufacturers, with market share, revenue, and sales

Chapter 4: Presenting global market by regions, market share and with revenue and sales for the projected period

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions

Inquire Here For Report Customization: https://www.qyresearch.com/request-discount/form/956397/global-nursing-bras-market

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.

Contact US

QY Research, INC.

17890 Castleton, Suite 218,

Los Angeles, CA – 91748

USA: +1 6262 952 442

Emails – [email protected]

Web – www.qyresearch.com