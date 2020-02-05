Dental Acrylics Market Competitive Landscape And Is Expected To Display High Growth In Forthcoming Period, 2019-2025
Denture acrylic resins are used for the base of dentures. They may be traditional heat-cured, cold-cured or self-cured. Color stability is important as well, as is strength, durability and comfort. Preference of the dental technician fabricating the dentures will ultimately be the deciding factor to which denture acrylic resin is chosen.
Dental acrylic resin production is high-tech industry. Currently, there are several producing companies in the United States dental acrylic resin industry, more of which are located in South and Midwest. The main market players are Dentsply, Ivoclar Vivadent, Lang Dental, Keystone Industries.
Dental acrylic resin is used in denture base, denture and others. Report data showed that 75.07% of the dental acrylic resin market demand in denture base, 18.24% in denture in 2015. With the development of economy, these industries will need more dental acrylic resin. So, dental acrylic resin has a huge market potential in the future. Manufacturers engaged in the industry are trying to produce high quality dental acrylic resin through improving manufacturing process. It is predicted that high quality dental acrylic resin will become the mainstream product in the future.
The major raw materials for dental acrylic resin are PMMA, Benzoyl Peroxide and others. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of dental acrylic resin, and then impact the price of dental acrylic resin. Additionally, the quality of raw materials would also impact the quality of dental acrylic resin.
We tend to believe this industry is a rising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. And the price presents a downward trend according to the economy development status. Also, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.
