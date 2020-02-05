Determine Reasons for Christmas Lights and Christmas Decorations Market Is Booming Worldwide

People buy a variety of Christmas lights and Christmas decorations to add glamor to the festival at Christmas. Christmas decorations including Christmas trees, which may be real or artificial, ornaments, tinsel, flowers, and other things meant to decorate the surroundings on Christmas.

In 2017, the Christmas Lightings revenue was US$ 1896.55 million and the market share was 31.89%, and it will be US$ 2299.67 million and 30.23% in 2023, with a CAGR 3.26%from 2017 to 2023.

The technical barriers of Christmas Lights and Christmas Decorations are not high. Because of low labor cost and raw material cost, Chinese enterprises have advantages to produce Christmas decorations, and export large amount of products to USA and Europe. USA is a large consumer and imported more than 90% of decoration in 2015. In local market, there are players such as Amscan, Balsam Brands, Barcana, Roman, Crab Pot Trees, Crystal Valley, Tree Classics, and Hilltop.

The global Christmas Lights and Christmas Decorations market is valued at 6180 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 8300 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Christmas Lights and Christmas Decorations volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Christmas Lights and Christmas Decorations market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Amscan

Balsam Hill

Barcana

Roman

Kingtree

Crystal Valley

Tree Classics

Festive Productions Ltd

Hilltop

BLACHERE ILLUMINATION

Segment by Type

Artificial Christmas Trees

Christmas Lightings

Christmas Decorations

Segment by Application

Residential

Commercial

Strategic Points Covered in TOC:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product scope, market risk, market overview, and market opportunities of the global market

Chapter 2: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the global market which consists of its revenue, sales, and price of the products

Chapter 3: Displaying the competitive nature among key manufacturers, with market share, revenue, and sales

Chapter 4: Presenting global market by regions, market share and with revenue and sales for the projected period

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions

