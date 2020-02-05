Development and Operations Market at A Highest CAGR of 25.1%, Opportunities and Top Competitors like CA Technologies, IBM Corp., Puppet Inc., Rackspace Inc., Red Hat Inc., CFEngine, Chef, Cisco, Clarive, CollabNet, DBmaestro, Dell

Global DevOps (Development and Operations) Market report is a complete overview of the market, covering various aspects product definition, segmentation based on various parameters, and the prevailing vendor landscape. This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. Global DevOps Market report includes historic data, present market trends, environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the related industry. The Global DevOps Market Report also calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of This Report and technologies by various application segments.

Global DevOps Market accounted for USD 2.95 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 25.1% the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

The Global Devops Market is based on:-

Type,

Deployment Model,

Organization Size,

Vertical and

Geographical Segments.

Global DevOps Market, By Type (Solutions ,Services), By Deployment Model (Public cloud, Private cloud, Hybrid cloud), By Organization Size (Large enterprises, Small & Medium-sized Enterprises), By Vertical (Banking, Financial, Others), By Geographical Segments (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)- Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Key Players: Global DevOps Market

The renowned players in the market are:-

CA Technologies,

IBM Corp.,

Puppet Inc.,

Rackspace Inc.,

Red Hat Inc.,

CFEngine,

Chef,

Cisco,

Clarive,

CollabNet,

DBmaestro,

Dell,

Docker,

HP,

Inedo,

Infosys,

Microsoft,

SaltStack,

VersionOne,

Clarizen, Inc. and

VMware among others.

Market Overview of Global DevOps Market

Based on Type, the market is segmented into

Solutions and

Based on Organization Size, the market is segmented into:-

Large Enterprises and

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMES).

Based on Vertical, the market is segmented into:

Telecommunications and Information Technology Enabled Services (ITES),

Banking,

Financial Services, and

Insurance (BFSI),

Retail,

Media and entertainment,

Government and public sector,

Manufacturing,

Healthcare,

Education,

Energy and utilities and

Based on Deployment Model, the market is segmented into:-

Public Cloud,

Private Cloud And

Hybrid Cloud.

Table of Contents

Introduction Market Segmentation Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights Global, By Component Product Type Delivery Industry Type Geography

10.1. Overview

10.2. North America

10.3. Europe

10.4. Asia-Pacific

10.5. South America

10.6. Middle East & Africa

Company Landscape Company Profiles Related Reports

