Dialyzer Market: Global Product Intelligence, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2025

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the “Dialyzer Market (Type – High-flux Dialyzer, and Low-flux Dialyzer; End-user – In-center, and Home Dialysis): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025”. The dialyzer is medical equipment replacing the function of the kidney that removes excess water and metabolic waste products from blood using artificial membranes. There is an increasing demand for dialyzer due to the rising prevalence of kidney diseases. The report provides in-depth information about the dialyzer market which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% over the forecast period.

Rising Funding for Enhanced Dialysis Products and Services Also Promotes the Growth of the Dialyzer Market

The growing prevalence of renal diseases drives the growth of the dialyzer market. Around 10% of the worldwide population is suffering from chronic kidney diseases. The kidney shortages for transplantation contribute to the growth of the dialyzer market. The rising funding for enhanced dialysis products and services also promotes the growth of the dialyzer market. Additionally, the growing number of patients suffering from diabetes and hypertension stimulates the demand for dialyzers. People suffering from chronic diseases mostly choose dialysis over transplantation due to complications in kidney transplantation. Furthermore, the development in healthcare infrastructure propels the growth of the dialyzer market. On the flip side, high equipment and maintenance costs in hemodialysis hamper the growth of the dialyzer market. Moreover, technological development in the healthcare sector creates several opportunities for the growth of the dialyzer market.

The High-flux Dialyzer Segment Leads the Dialyzer Market in 2019

The global dialyzer market is segmented on the basis of type and end-user. Based on type, the dialyzer market is classified into a high-flux dialyzer and low-flux dialyzer. High-flux dialyzer sub-segment is expected to dominate the type segment of the dialyzer market owing to its efficiency in the removal of larger molecules in the dialysis process. The end-user segment includes in-center and home dialysis. In-centre sub-segment dominates the end-user segment of the dialyzer market due to the availability of trained medical staff in dialysis centers.

Asia-Pacific Region is Anticipated to Have a Superior Share in the Global Dialyzer Market

Geographically, the global dialyzer market is divided into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to have a superior share in the global dialyzer market. The increasing prevalence of end-stage renal diseases in Asia-Pacific contributes to the growth of the dialyzer market in the Asia-Pacific region. North America is expected to grow in the global dialyzer market with a healthy CAGR over the forecast period. The well-established healthcare industry and increasing disposable income in North America drive the growth of the dialyzer market in North America. Europe is growing in the global dialyzer market.

Dialyzer Market: Competitive Landscape

The leading players in the global dialyzer market are B. Barun Melsungen AG, Baxter International Inc., Kawasumi Laboratories, Inc., Weigao Group, Medica Group, Medivators, Inc., Dialife SA, Browndove Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., Medtronic plc, Asahi Kasei Corporation, and other companies. The leading players in the global dialyzer market are investing in research and development to promote new product launches. Companies operating in the global dialyzer market are adopting strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, and new product launches to expand their market share.

