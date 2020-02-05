Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market Innovation In 2019 By HUBER+SUHNER, BTI Wireless, Boingo Wireless, Dali Wireless, CommScope, Whoop Wireless, Bird Technologies,

Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market Report deliver comprehensive analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the market. It is a professional and a detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments and geographical analysis. Global Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Industry 2019-2025 report shares information regarding key drivers, challenges, and Opportunities with its impact by regions. The scope of this Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market report extends from market scenarios to comparative pricing between major players, cost and profit of the specified market regions.

Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market is expected to reach USD 17.62 billion by 2025 from USD 7.61 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.86% in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

According to an article published recently by U.S. Census Bureau, in 2016, the total construction spending increased by 6.5% as compared to the year 2015. The article also stated that construction spending till November in the year 2017 was approximately USD 917.0 billion. Thus above statistics proves that the commercial and public construction sector is growing and the increasing population required better communication service and system which will derive the distributed antenna system (DAS).

Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market Key Players:

The renowned players in distributed antenna system (Das) market are:

Huber+Suhner,

BTI Wireless,

Boingo Wireless,

Dali Wireless,

Comba Telecom System,

Commscope,

Whoop Wireless,

Bird Technologies,

Connectivity Wireless,

Betacom,

BTI Wireless,

Galtronics,

Betacom,

AT&T,

Dali Wireless,

Advanced Rf Technologies,

Galtronics,

Dali Wireless,

Zinwave

among other.

Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market Competitive Analysis:

The global distributed antenna system (Das) is fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market in order to sustain in long run. The report includes market shares of distributed antenna system (Das) market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

In 2017, Dali Wireless had been recognized for leading light weight finalist for most innovative 5G technology. It is most prestigious award program for telecom industry.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Rising need for spectrum efficiency

Proliferation of connected devices due to the internet of things

Growing mobile data traffic

High cost associated with the deployment of distributed antenna systems

Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market Segmentation:

Based on offering, the market is segmented into:

components

Based on coverage, the market is segmented into:

indoor

outdoor

Based on ownership, the market is segmented into:

carrier,

neutral-host,

Based on Vertical, the market is segmented into:

Commercial (Public Venues, Hospitality, Healthcare, Education, Enterprises, Retail, Airports & Transportation, Industrial, Government and other) Public Safety.

Based on geography, the market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as:

North America,

South America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa.

Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.

Note: If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Customization Options:

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level and can be customized according to needs.

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization).

