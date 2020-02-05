Dry Film Photoresist Market Growing At A Cagr Of 3.3% During 2019-2025

Dry Film Photoresist (DFPR), is the key component used in the image transfer process. It is widely used in industries such as Printed Circuit Board (Rigid board, Flexible, HDI, etc), Lead Frame, Chemical milling, IC Substrate, IC packaging, etc.

The market volume of Dry Film Photoresist is related to downstream demand and global economy. Although there will always be some uncertainties in the global economy in the following years, the industrial policy support for high tech product, the downstream demand for Dry Film Photoresist is larger and larger, it is surely forecasted that the market of Dry Film Photoresist is still promising.

The global Dry Film Photoresist industry markets mainly concentrate in United States, Taiwan, Japan and China. The industry concentration is very high. The leading global firms include Asahi Kasei, Eternal Materials, Hitachi Chemical, Dupont, Chang Chun Group and Kolon Industries, which account for about 90% market share.

The global market of Dry Film Photoresist has mainly been driven by its downstream industry, the demand of Dry Film Photoresist in PCB, MPU packaging, FPC, COF/TAB and other field is larger and larger with the downstream industry develop rapidly. Economic investment and national policies are also the main growth catalysts for the market. China is the largest consumption region, the large manufacturers were crowding into China.

The global Dry Film Photoresist market is valued at 800 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 1030 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Dry Film Photoresist volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Dry Film Photoresist market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Asahi Kasei

Eternal Materials

Hitachi Chemical

Dupont

Chang Chun Group

Kolon Industries

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Positive

Negative

Segment by Application

PCB

MPU Packaging

COF/TAB

