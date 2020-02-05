Dual Axis Solar Tracker Consumption Market Forecast 2023: Key players, Revenue Size and Share, Industry Analysis.

The Dual Axis Solar Tracker Consumption Market Forecast 2024 report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative visions, historical data, and verifiable projections about Dual Axis Solar Tracker Consumption Industry size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research practices and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every face of the Dual Axis Solar Tracker Consumption Market, including but not limited to: Regional Markets, Technology, Types, and Applications.

According to this study, over the next five years, the Dual Axis Solar Tracker Consumption market will register an xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019.

Top Companies:

AllEarth Renewables

Sun Action Trackers

NEXTracker

Array Technologies

SunPower

Abengoa Solar

Scorpius Trackers

Powerway

Titan Tracker

DEGERenergie GmbH

The dominance of single-axis trackers in the large utility-scale solar market sometimes steals the limelight from its dual-axis cousins. But dual-axis trackersâthose that follow the sun more directly than single-axis modelsâ east-west pathâhave their place in residential and commercial markets.Â Different manufacturers use different methods of tracking to follow the sun, the dual-axis trackers use GPS signals to determine the trackerâs latitude and longitude, as well as the date and time.Â With this information, the tracker will know the position of the sun for any given time and orient itself to face the sun using a hydraulic drive system.Â The tracker will be facing the sun even during cloudy periods, so when the clouds part the tracker will already be positioned to maximize power production without any delays to reposition itself.The global dual axis tracker market is in nascent phase, and it is likely to growat a rapid rate on account of increasing focus on enhancing the energy produced from solar power systems. The technological benefits associated with dual tracker are a big boost for its adoption. Globally, the rising concern regarding pollution caused from conventional sources of energy has led to explore the alternate sources of energy. The popularity of solar power generation has led to widespread research and development to enhance the efficiency of the solar power plants. The dual axis trackers enhance the energy production by 30 to 45 percent from solar panels in comparison to fixed installations.Globally, the increasing awareness about clean energy is providing a huge impetus to alternate sources of energy. As per the Paris climate deal, the countries across the globe have committed to use clean energy sources and move away from conventional fuels, which cause adverse effects on environment. The dual axis solar trackers can be used to enhance the net energy generation from solar power plants.Europe region would dominate the market growth in dual axis solar trackers market, owing to huge investments made in solar power development in the region. Rising environmental concerns have led to rapid adoption of solar energy in the European countries.Over the next five years, projects that Dual Axis Solar Tracker will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.

Segmentation by product type for Dual Axis Solar Tracker Consumption Market:

Fully-Automatic Solar TrackersÂ

Semi-Automatic Solar TrackersÂ

Segmentation by Main Application for Dual Axis Solar Tracker Consumption Market:

UtilityÂ

CommercialÂ

Residential

This report provides an in-depth study of “Dual Axis Solar Tracker Consumption Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities, and Risk to the organization. This research report categorizes the Dual Axis Solar Tracker Consumption market by players/brands, top region, Product type, and Main application. This report also studies the global market status, competition, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors etc.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million), market share and growth rate of Dual Axis Solar Tracker Consumption in different regions, 2024 (forecast). The report gives a focused view on different areas or regions according to the report.

